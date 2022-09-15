 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Midway lineman headed to play Big 12 football

  • 0

It doesn’t really matter how they get there, it’s cool whenever any Central Texas player gets a shot to play Big 12 football.

So it goes for Midway senior offensive lineman Garrett Morphis, who announced on Twitter this week that he was committing to Texas Tech.

Morphis will join Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders as a preferred walk-on. PWO offers generally reserve a spot for a player on the team, but the players will not receive any scholarship money for at least their first year.

Nevertheless, it’s been quite an ascent for Morphis (6-6, 290), considering he didn’t join Midway’s varsity until his junior season. He is one of five Centex seniors thus far who are headed to Big 12 programs, along with Teague linebacker Derion Gullette (Texas), Connally athlete Jelani McDonald (Oklahoma State), Temple linebacker Taurean York (Baylor) and Temple defensive back Javeon Wilcox (TCU).

People are also reading…

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

Which unbeaten Central Texas teams will still be unbeaten next week? Is University bound for the playoffs in 2022? Can Marlin bounce back? Chad Conine, Brice Cherry and DJ Ramirez tackle these questions and more on the Super Centex Podcast, available on WacoTrib.com, Spotify, iTunes and wherever you find your podcasts.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert