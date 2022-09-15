Midway lineman headed to play Big 12 football

It doesn’t really matter how they get there, it’s cool whenever any Central Texas player gets a shot to play Big 12 football.

So it goes for Midway senior offensive lineman Garrett Morphis, who announced on Twitter this week that he was committing to Texas Tech.

Morphis will join Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders as a preferred walk-on. PWO offers generally reserve a spot for a player on the team, but the players will not receive any scholarship money for at least their first year.

Nevertheless, it’s been quite an ascent for Morphis (6-6, 290), considering he didn’t join Midway’s varsity until his junior season. He is one of five Centex seniors thus far who are headed to Big 12 programs, along with Teague linebacker Derion Gullette (Texas), Connally athlete Jelani McDonald (Oklahoma State), Temple linebacker Taurean York (Baylor) and Temple defensive back Javeon Wilcox (TCU).