Midway, Lorena golfers make history with UIL state appearances

“We’re just happy to be able to go to state as a team.” Bare said. “We got to play a lot as freshmen and sophomores even though we weren’t good enough to compete with these other teams, and now we are.

“The key for our success this week is not to get down when we make a mistake because everybody is going to do that. We just need to keep in the fairways and be able to chip it successfully around the greens. I feel like I’m playing the best golf of my career, and I think a lot of our guys are.”

Mikeska said that Niklas Blalock and Ryan Jones have filled key roles for this team this year while freshman Corbin Null possesses the potential for much bigger things in years to come.

“I felt like we have all bonded as a team as the year has gone on, and I feel like I’ve really improved my game,” Null said. “I’ve never been to Legacy Hills before, but I’ve looked at Google Maps to see what I need to do to get ready.”

Over at Lorena, Thompson was a college golfer at Costal Carolina University, where PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson went to school, before coming to Central Texas as a track coach.

When the chance arose to become golf coach at Lorena after another coach turned it down, he said it took him about 30 seconds to accept the job. He's glad he did.