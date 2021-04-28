Midway opens gates to TAPPS state track meet

Just as it was last weekend, Midway’s Panther Stadium will be hopping with track and field action on Friday and Saturday, as it hosts the TAPPS State Championships.

Live Oak junior Carter Cheek is among a number of Centex athletes with a chance to mine for gold. Cheek enters the meet with the top qualifying time in the 300 hurdles (39.67) and the 110 hurdles (15.15), and also runs a leg on the Falcons’ state-qualifying 4x200 relay team, the title favorite with a season-best clocking of 1:34.49.

Vanguard’s Lily Martin could be one to watch in the 3A girls pole vault, as she has cleared 8-6 this season, tops in the field.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.