Midway Pantherettes surge to MT Rice finals

Central Texas sports fans know the holiday tradition: Christmas, then the Midway Pantherettes in the MT Rice final, then New Year’s.

Now second-year Midway coach Selena Winbush and her players will add to the legacy.

The Pantherettes won a pair of games in a seven-hour stretch on Thursday, including a 57-56 victory over Schertz Clemens in the semifinals, to earn a spot in the championship round.

Midway will face Cibolo Steele in the MT Rice final at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Midway High School arena.

The Pantherettes (14-8) won their host tournament for the 25th time in 2017 and made the championship game again in 2019. A year ago, Midway was one-and-done in the winner’s bracket of the annual holiday classic.

“Where we’ve come from last year is almost kind of unbelievable,” Winbush said. “I’m still in awe of how hard these kids are working and how they’re adjusting to a new way of doing things. And it means a lot because the standing tradition we have here is top notch. We want to make sure that it lives on through us and honor the people that were before us.”

Midway freshman forward Rihyana Kinsey scored 19 points to lead the Pantherettes in the semifinal game.

But free throws by fellow freshman Kamil Ajose and senior Brooke Jones proved just a crucial.

Midway led by eight points a couple of times in the second half before the Buffaloes cut the margin to one in the final minute. Guard Aysia Proctor hit a 3-pointer and a free throw to cap an 8-3 mini-run for Clemens.

The Buffaloes fouled Ajose with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter and she stepped to the line and made two shots for a 55-52 advantage.

Proctor responded with a banked-in running jumper that got the margin back to one with 16 ticks remaining.

But Jones was cool as ice as she hit two more free throws with eight seconds left and that allowed the Pantherettes to survive the ride.

Clemens freshman guard Gabby Alves made a desperation layup as time expired, which only served to tighten the final score.

Kinsey was the only Midway player to score in double-digits. Jones had nine, Elaina Burns added eight, Kiara Poole pitched in seven and Ajose had six. Each of those players found a way to make or create inside looks for the Pantherettes.

“That was the directive in the locker room prior to the game,” Winbush said. “It’s easy to settle for 3’s, right? I told our kids, we’re not going to do that. We’re going to attack the basket as much as we can and get to the free-throw line.”

Earlier in the day, Midway rolled past the visiting Australian club team Camberwell Dragons, 41-30. The Pantherettes finished that game just a few minutes before 3 p.m. and had a short turnaround before the semifinal matchup with Clemens.

Boys

Keller Central 63, Midway 54Keller Central fended off Midway via the deep ball in the boys’ semifinals, the final game of the day at the Midway arena.

Guard Nehemiah Weber hit a pair of 3’s late in the third quarter, including one as time expired on the period, to put Keller Central up 50-37 going to the fourth.

The host Panthers cut Keller Central’s lead to five when Isaac Holmes made a layup on an assist from Justin Hicks with a little less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But Chargers guard Dominic Lampton answered with a pair of treys to stiff-arm the Midway comeback attempt.

Keller Central will meet Mansfield Summit in the MT Rice boys’ big schools bracket championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday back at the Midway arena.

Summit defeated Round Rock Stony Point, 63-58, to reach the final.

Midway won its quarterfinal game, 55-37, over Nacogdoches early on Thursday afternoon.

Nacogdoches pushed the Panthers into the fourth quarter. Then Holmes hit a 3 and finished an and-one to spark an 11-2 Panthers run. With that, Midway moved into the semifinals.