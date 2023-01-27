Midway pounds Copperas Cove, 64-46

The Midway Pantherettes have clinched a playoff spot and they’re working toward making a run in the postseason.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy the journey a little bit.

The Pantherettes celebrated their seniors at various points during a 64-46 victory over Copperas Cove on Friday night at the Midway High School Arena.

The Pantherettes started five seniors and all five scored at some point in the game.

Of course Midway played to some of its other strengths as well to notch another District 12-6A win. Freshman Rihyana Kinsey led all scorers with 16 points. Kinsey, sophomore Lyric Broussard and junior Kiara Poole all made plays in transition that helped Midway pull away from the visiting Bulldawgs.

Kinsey and Broussard each had fast-break baskets as the Pantherettes got rolling on a 12-2 run in the first quarter. Then senior Brooke Jones capped the spree with a 3-pointer that put Midway in front, 14-4, taking early control.

The Pantherettes led by 18 at halftime on the way to their 20th win of the season. Midway (20-10, 9-1 in 12-6A) has already had a remarkable turnaround season after posting an 8-23 record in 2021-22.

However, Midway second-year coach Selena Winbush hasn’t paused too long to think about it.

“Although those things are great, it’s just our steady growth is more important to me than anything,” Winbush said. “As we continue to grow, those things will come.”

Midway played a crisp and consistent first 25-ish minutes of the contest. The Pantherettes’ lead peaked at 24 points after an 11-0 run in the third quarter. Broussard got it going with a transition layup on an assist from Kamil Ajose. Elaina Burns added a 3-pointer and post Sakeena Gordon finished it by rebounding and putting back her own miss.

Burns had a pair of assists early in the fourth quarter to set up Ajose and Broussard and give Midway a 55-33 lead.

Copperas Cove rallied at that point with a 13-2 run that shrunk Midway’s lead to 11. But Kinsey stopped it by getting downcourt for a fast-break layup and the Pantherettes prevailed.

“We played a lot cleaner this game than we have the last four,” Winbush said. “So it’s just a matter of building and trying to put four solid quarters together.”

Midway got its seniors involved from the opening tip. The Pantherettes inserted senior Mary Odedeji in the starting lineup despite the fact that she’s had to miss most of the season with a knee injury. She immediately got an open look and hit the shot for the initial 2-0 lead.

Two other Pantherette seniors brought roars from the crowd by making 3-pointers. Joy Gibson hit from beyond the arc late in the first quarter to put Midway ahead, 17-8. Senior guard Brianna Armistead got in the boxscore and the highlight reel with a corner 3-pointer that glanced off the glass and into the net with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.

“Tonight was meant to showcase all of our seniors as much as I could,” Winbush said.

Midway enters the final week of the regular season next week atop the 12-6A standings, a game ahead of Pflugerville Weiss in second place. The Pantherettes play at third-place Bryan on Tuesday then host Weiss on Friday.