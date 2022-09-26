 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midway re-enters state volleyball Top 25; Fairfield up to 6th

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll

Released Sept. 26, 2022

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 30-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 31-2

3 Prosper 25-6

4 The Woodlands 29-8

5 Plano West 21-2

6 Austin Lake Travis 27-10

7 Katy Tompkins 27-3

8 San Antonio O'Connor 32-4

9 Fort Bend Ridge Point 29-6

10 Houston Clear Springs 29-7

11 Bridgeland 29-7

12 Dripping Springs 29-10

13 Grand Oaks 28-9

14 Laredo United

15 Arlington Martin 20-7

16 Pasadena Memorial 20-4

17 Los Fresnos 28-5

18 Byron Nelson 29-3

19 Garland Sachse 25-10

20 Conroe 37-2

21 San Antonio Clark 26-8

22 Waxahachie 28-10

23 Weatherford 26-8

24 Midway 28-10

25 Austin Westlake 26-11

Class 5A

1 Lucas Lovejoy 18-12

2 Barbers Hill 30-5

3 Leander Rouse 26-8

4 New Braunfels Canyon

5 Justin Northwest 29-8

6 Mission Sharyland 33-3

7 Lubbock Cooper 26-4

8 Forney 30-2

9 Colleyville Heritage 27-7

10 Hallsville 26-5

11 Frisco Wakeland 19-4

12 Midlothian 28-3

13 Liberty Hill 29-8

14 El Paso Del Valle 18-4

15 Mission Veterans Memorial 22-5

16 San Antonio Southwest 25-6

17 El Paso 23-6

18 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 24-6

19 Boerne Champion 26-6

20 Friendswood 25-9

21 Smithson Valley 26-7

22 Amarillo 24-9

23 Alamo Heights 21-9

24 Brownsville Pace 20-9

25 Austin McCallum 20-12

Class 4A

1 Pleasanton 32-1

2 Port Lavaca Calhoun 25-4

3 Bellville 26-9

4 Hereford 26-6

5 San Antonio Davenport 27-4

6 Celina 24-1

7 Godley 22-6

8 Farmersville 32-2

9 Aubrey 25-8

10 Floresville 23-6

11 Rockport-Fulton 22-6

12 Canton 22-7

13 Stephenville 20-8

14 La Vernia 25-9

15 Glen Rose 20-8

16 Graham 23-9

17 Van 20-9

18 West Plains 24-5

19 Bullard 25-8

20 Sunnyvale 18-6

21 Brownsboro 18-6

22 Canyon Randall 24-8

23 Wimberley 22-8

24 Bridge City 19-10

25 Giddings 21-14

Class 3A

1 Bushland 26-4

2 Gunter 26-6

3 Holliday 30-2

4 Columbus 30-3

5 Hardin 22-4

6 Fairfield 26-3

7 Peaster 24-4

8 White Oak 28-7

9 Tatum 30-6

10 Bells 26-7

11 Boyd 24-8

12 Paris Chisum 26-3

13 Compass Academy 18-3

14 Mount Vernon 18-2

15 Shallowater 27-4

16 Wall 27-5

17 IDEA Weslaco Pike 12-2

18 East Bernard 26-7

19 Central Heights 26-8

20 Jim Ned 25-8

21 Tarkington 21-7

22 Edgewood 23-8

23 Grandview 23-9

24 Lyford 13-5

25 Yoakum 17-8

Class 2A

1 Iola 30-2

2 Valley Mills 29-1

3 Jewett Leon 31-5

4 Normangee 18-7

5 Wink 29-5

6 Windthorst 25-8

7 Thrall 18-13

8 Beckville 22-10

9 Harper 20-5

10 Ropes 23-6

11 Cumby 17-4

12 Amarillo Highland Park 21-7

13 Three Rivers 21-9

14 Lindsay 23-9

15 Whitewright 23-10

16 Johnson City 23-10

17 Shiner 19-11

18 Tom Bean 23-8

19 Hull-Daisetta 18-8

20 Como-Pickton 21-9

21 Thorndale 16-10

22 Plains 22-11

23 Poolville 18-9

24 Schulenburg 21-15

25 Crawford 15-17

Class 1A

1 Fayetteville 30-3

2 Blum 18-12

3 Veribest 25-2

4 Chester 22-10

5 Klondike 22-13

6 Neches 18-8

7 Dodd City 18-10

8 Benjamin 20-5

9 Saint Jo 22-7

10 Rochelle 17-6

11 Richards 18-8

12 San Isidro 14-5

13 Aquilla 14-6

14 Munday 13-6

15 Perrin-Whitt

16 McMullen County 13-8

17 Van Horn 19-12

18 Chillicothe 14-9

19 Bynum 7-3

20 Northside 18-12

21 Graford 13-9

22 Pettus 8-4

23 Bluff Dale 10-7

24 Bryson 15-13

25 Bronte 15-13

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 5

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 5

Check out our big Friday night preview: The top games around Central Texas for Week 5, including Lorena-Cameron, Groesbeck-Mexia, Marlin-Bosqueville and more. #txhsfb

