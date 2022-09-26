Midway re-enters state volleyball Top 25; Fairfield up to 6th

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll
Released Sept. 26, 2022
Class 6A
1 Dallas Highland Park 30-2
2 Houston Cypress Ranch 31-2
3 Prosper 25-6
4 The Woodlands 29-8
5 Plano West 21-2
6 Austin Lake Travis 27-10
7 Katy Tompkins 27-3
8 San Antonio O'Connor 32-4
9 Fort Bend Ridge Point 29-6
10 Houston Clear Springs 29-7
11 Bridgeland 29-7
12 Dripping Springs 29-10
13 Grand Oaks 28-9
14 Laredo United
15 Arlington Martin 20-7
16 Pasadena Memorial 20-4
17 Los Fresnos 28-5
18 Byron Nelson 29-3
19 Garland Sachse 25-10
20 Conroe 37-2
21 San Antonio Clark 26-8
22 Waxahachie 28-10
23 Weatherford 26-8
24 Midway 28-10
25 Austin Westlake 26-11
Class 5A
1 Lucas Lovejoy 18-12
2 Barbers Hill 30-5
3 Leander Rouse 26-8
4 New Braunfels Canyon
5 Justin Northwest 29-8
6 Mission Sharyland 33-3
7 Lubbock Cooper 26-4
8 Forney 30-2
9 Colleyville Heritage 27-7
10 Hallsville 26-5
11 Frisco Wakeland 19-4
12 Midlothian 28-3
13 Liberty Hill 29-8
14 El Paso Del Valle 18-4
15 Mission Veterans Memorial 22-5
16 San Antonio Southwest 25-6
17 El Paso 23-6
18 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 24-6
19 Boerne Champion 26-6
20 Friendswood 25-9
21 Smithson Valley 26-7
22 Amarillo 24-9
23 Alamo Heights 21-9
24 Brownsville Pace 20-9
25 Austin McCallum 20-12
Class 4A
1 Pleasanton 32-1
2 Port Lavaca Calhoun 25-4
3 Bellville 26-9
4 Hereford 26-6
5 San Antonio Davenport 27-4
6 Celina 24-1
7 Godley 22-6
8 Farmersville 32-2
9 Aubrey 25-8
10 Floresville 23-6
11 Rockport-Fulton 22-6
12 Canton 22-7
13 Stephenville 20-8
14 La Vernia 25-9
15 Glen Rose 20-8
16 Graham 23-9
17 Van 20-9
18 West Plains 24-5
19 Bullard 25-8
20 Sunnyvale 18-6
21 Brownsboro 18-6
22 Canyon Randall 24-8
23 Wimberley 22-8
24 Bridge City 19-10
25 Giddings 21-14
Class 3A
1 Bushland 26-4
2 Gunter 26-6
3 Holliday 30-2
4 Columbus 30-3
5 Hardin 22-4
6 Fairfield 26-3
7 Peaster 24-4
8 White Oak 28-7
9 Tatum 30-6
10 Bells 26-7
11 Boyd 24-8
12 Paris Chisum 26-3
13 Compass Academy 18-3
14 Mount Vernon 18-2
15 Shallowater 27-4
16 Wall 27-5
17 IDEA Weslaco Pike 12-2
18 East Bernard 26-7
19 Central Heights 26-8
20 Jim Ned 25-8
21 Tarkington 21-7
22 Edgewood 23-8
23 Grandview 23-9
24 Lyford 13-5
25 Yoakum 17-8
Class 2A
1 Iola 30-2
2 Valley Mills 29-1
3 Jewett Leon 31-5
4 Normangee 18-7
5 Wink 29-5
6 Windthorst 25-8
7 Thrall 18-13
8 Beckville 22-10
9 Harper 20-5
10 Ropes 23-6
11 Cumby 17-4
12 Amarillo Highland Park 21-7
13 Three Rivers 21-9
14 Lindsay 23-9
15 Whitewright 23-10
16 Johnson City 23-10
17 Shiner 19-11
18 Tom Bean 23-8
19 Hull-Daisetta 18-8
20 Como-Pickton 21-9
21 Thorndale 16-10
22 Plains 22-11
23 Poolville 18-9
24 Schulenburg 21-15
25 Crawford 15-17
Class 1A
1 Fayetteville 30-3
2 Blum 18-12
3 Veribest 25-2
4 Chester 22-10
5 Klondike 22-13
6 Neches 18-8
7 Dodd City 18-10
8 Benjamin 20-5
9 Saint Jo 22-7
10 Rochelle 17-6
11 Richards 18-8
12 San Isidro 14-5
13 Aquilla 14-6
14 Munday 13-6
15 Perrin-Whitt
16 McMullen County 13-8
17 Van Horn 19-12
18 Chillicothe 14-9
19 Bynum 7-3
20 Northside 18-12
21 Graford 13-9
22 Pettus 8-4
23 Bluff Dale 10-7
24 Bryson 15-13
25 Bronte 15-13