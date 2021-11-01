Midway returns to volleyball playoffs with a bang, 3-0

In the second set, the Pantherettes fell behind 3-0 before going on a 17-3 run. That run included four aces, including two in a row by middle blocker Gabby Jones, and one each by Payton Porter and Washington.

For the majority of the third set, neither team went on more than a two-point run. It was a tight, back-and-forth affair all the way to 21-21. When it mattered most, though, Midway closed out the set and the match with a 4-0 run to win 25-21.

“I felt like we took our foot off the gas for a minute,” Porter said. “But (Ellison) fought back in that set too.”

Offensively, Midway was led by outside hitter Miriam Willams, who tallied 10 kills. Johnson added eight kills, and had an impressive .417 attack percentage.

“We are very balanced,” Porter said. “That makes it really hard to scheme against us, especially if we pass as well as we did.”

Washington, a freshman, led the team with 15 digs, while defensive specialist Kara Wachsmann added nine. Setter Cambry Saul had 23 assists, along with three digs and two kills.

“Between Kara Wachsmann, Jade Washington and Cambry Saul, those are some amazing defensive players,” Porter said. “Those three just don’t let anything hit the ground. They did a great job tonight.”