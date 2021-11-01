Midway returns to volleyball playoffs with a bang, 3-0

LORENA — In 2020, the perennially powerful Midway volleyball team’s season was impacted by COVID-19. That was the only year in head coach Ryan Porter’s 18 seasons on the volleyball staff the Pantherettes did not advance to the playoffs.
Coming off the one-year absence, Midway returned with a vengeance Monday night, sweeping Killeen Ellison, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21, to win their Class 6A bi-district playoff matchup.
Early on, the postseason rust showed a little bit. Unable to settle into their game plan, Midway fell behind 14-7 in the opening set before Porter called a timeout.
“It’s been a couple of years, and there were some nerves and jitters,” Porter said. “Once they shook it off, they did a great job coming back.”
Following the timeout, Midway went on an 11-3 to take its first lead of the match at 18-17. Early in the run middle blocker Lauren Johnson contributed a big kill and an emphatic block to begin turning the momentum. Once the Pantherettes went ahead, libero Jade Washington served an ace on a perfectly-placed float serve to make it 19-17. From there, Midway went on to win the set, 25-20.
Serving was key in the second set as well. Midway’s team-wide ability to consistently send powerful serves over and in kept the Eagles on their heels.
“Taking them out of system with our serving was something we worked on,” Midway assistant coach Shannon Strumlauf, who called the Midway serving game, said. “That limited some of their players from getting a good quality contact to score.”
In the second set, the Pantherettes fell behind 3-0 before going on a 17-3 run. That run included four aces, including two in a row by middle blocker Gabby Jones, and one each by Payton Porter and Washington.
For the majority of the third set, neither team went on more than a two-point run. It was a tight, back-and-forth affair all the way to 21-21. When it mattered most, though, Midway closed out the set and the match with a 4-0 run to win 25-21.
“I felt like we took our foot off the gas for a minute,” Porter said. “But (Ellison) fought back in that set too.”
Offensively, Midway was led by outside hitter Miriam Willams, who tallied 10 kills. Johnson added eight kills, and had an impressive .417 attack percentage.
“We are very balanced,” Porter said. “That makes it really hard to scheme against us, especially if we pass as well as we did.”
Washington, a freshman, led the team with 15 digs, while defensive specialist Kara Wachsmann added nine. Setter Cambry Saul had 23 assists, along with three digs and two kills.
“Between Kara Wachsmann, Jade Washington and Cambry Saul, those are some amazing defensive players,” Porter said. “Those three just don’t let anything hit the ground. They did a great job tonight.”
Midway’s area-round playoff match will be against Sachse, which swept Tyler Legacy, 3-0, Monday. That match looks as though it’ll be Friday, at a site to be announced.
No. 1 Crawford 3, Meridian 0
VALLEY MILLS — The top-ranked Lady Pirates had no issues in their first playoff match, wasting little time in putting down Meridian, 25-0, 25-2, 25-8, in the Class 2A bi-district playoffs.
Crawford put the Yellow Jackets on their heels with a powerful service game, led by McKenna Post, who thumped an incredible 16 aces in 27 serve attempts. Katie Warden swatted seven kills in 10 swings, to go with three digs and four service aces.
Crawford (39-6) will face the Windthorst-Poolville winner in the area round.