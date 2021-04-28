Midway’s Boland wins regional tennis title

Midway sophomore Brendan Boland earned a spot in the state tennis tournament by winning the Region II-6A boys’ singles title on Tuesday.
Boland defeated Aidan Lee of The Woodlands, 6-2, 6-0, in the regional final to claim the gold medal. That followed up a busy Monday in which Boland won three singles matches to earn a spot in the regional title match and secure a state berth.
The 6A state tennis tournament will be held May 20-21 in San Antonio.
STATE STALKERS
In addition to fourth-ranked Midway, here are five Central Texas teams who are fully capable of adding to their trophy case with a 2021 state softball championship.
China Spring (14-11) – Dismiss the Lady Cougars at your own peril. They went 10-0 in District 18-4A, outscoring their opponents, 108-31, led by one of the steadiest run producers in the area, sophomore Brookelyn Guerrero.
Lake Belton (22-5) – As opening acts go, this is like Prince and Michael Jackson teaming up for a duet. Despite a lineup of just freshmen and sophomores, the first-year Broncos haven’t lost yet to anyone outside of a Class 6A team. (Hint: They’ll compete in the 4A playoffs.)
Crawford (22-4) – It’s a young bunch, so Kirk Allen’s team may be ahead of schedule, but the Lady Pirates are blessed with as much recent softball playoff tradition as any program in the area.
Bosqueville (19-1-1) – Circle gets the square. Yes, the 10th-ranked Lady Bulldogs are well-rounded in the circle, behind pitcher Emilee Wade, and can do plenty of damage in that square batter’s box, led by Baylor signee Emry McDonough.
Bishop Reicher (12-0) – Dominate much? These Lady Cougars, ranked No. 1 in TAPPS Division III by MaxPreps, have outscored opponents, 166-5. The ace slinger Hannah Boettcher has been getting it done, with a season ERA of 0.00.
