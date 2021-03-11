Midway’s Eubin Shim wins Marvin Dameron Invitational

Midway senior golfer Eubin Shim shot even-par 144 to win the Marvin Dameron Invitational, played Friday and Saturday at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

Shim, a Boston College signee, posted back-to-back rounds of 72 and raced past the rest of the field for medalist honors. She was 25 strokes in front of Riley Avery of Belton in second place at 25-over 169.

Avery’s Belton teammate Kennedy Tidwell was another stroke back at 170 for third place as the duo led the Tigers to the team championship. Belton’s 36-hole total of 701 was 21 shots better than Mansfield Lake Ridge in second place in the team standings. Midway finished fourth in the team standings at 765.

The Midway boys’ team will host its portion of the Marvin Dameron Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Bear Ridge.

