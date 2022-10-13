Midway’s Null pockets another title

Midway golfer Corbin Null is swinging his clubs rather nicely these days.

Null pocketed his second straight individual title this week, as he won the Burleson Centennial Invitational that wrapped up Tuesday at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Burleson. Null carded rounds of 73 and 74 for a 3-over 147. His effort helped the Panthers finish fourth as a team in the event.

Null, who is committed to Baylor, has nabbed top-five finishes in all three of his fall tournaments this year. He placed fourth overall out of 260 golfers at the Bart Granger Invitational at Pecan Valley in Fort Worth in September — that’s the largest high school golf tournament in the country — and then took first at the Ellison Invitational earlier this month at Stonetree in Killeen.

Midway has two more fall tourneys on its schedule: at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose Oct. 28-29 and at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin on Nov. 18-19.