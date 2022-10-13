 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Midway’s Null pockets another title

  • 0

Midway golfer Corbin Null is swinging his clubs rather nicely these days.

Null pocketed his second straight individual title this week, as he won the Burleson Centennial Invitational that wrapped up Tuesday at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Burleson. Null carded rounds of 73 and 74 for a 3-over 147. His effort helped the Panthers finish fourth as a team in the event.

Null, who is committed to Baylor, has nabbed top-five finishes in all three of his fall tournaments this year. He placed fourth overall out of 260 golfers at the Bart Granger Invitational at Pecan Valley in Fort Worth in September — that’s the largest high school golf tournament in the country — and then took first at the Ellison Invitational earlier this month at Stonetree in Killeen.

Midway has two more fall tourneys on its schedule: at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose Oct. 28-29 and at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin on Nov. 18-19.

Super Centex Podcast

DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss the competitiveness of District 8-3A Division I and breakdown the matchup between China Spring and La Vega in this week's Super Centex Podcast. Check it out at wacotrib.com or wherever you get your podcasts. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 7

Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 7

Central Texas Honor Roll: Whose star shined brightest on #TribFridayNight? See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week. #txhsfb

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 7

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 7

Check out our big Friday night preview and Trib staff predictions: Midway-Temple, Lorena-McGregor, Robinson-Salado, Abbott-Aquilla, Marlin-Crawford and more. #txhsfb

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert