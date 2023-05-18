Midway senior Cooper Cherry was the recipient of the second annual Butch Henry Award, presented by the Northwest Waco Optimist Club this week. The honor recognizes a McLennan County senior athlete who “best exemplifies the character and passion for sports exhibited by Butch Henry in his lifetime,” according to Optimist Club member John Malone.

Henry was a beloved youth league sports coach and sports talk radio icon in Central Texas who died in 2020 at age 80.

Cherry played safety and special teams for Midway’s football team and is a second-degree black belt in karate. He is a National Honor Society member with a 103.12 grade point average.

The award is accompanied by a $2,000 scholarship, courtesy of the Optimist Club and Mattson Financial Services.