Midway snatches extra-inning win over Ellison

After loading the bases in three straight innings, Midway was finally able to pull off the win over Ellison in extra innings, 2-1, Friday night in the opener of the teams' Class 6A bi-district baseball series at Midway

A game that featured solid pitching throughout saw the opposite lead to the Panthers' win as Midway scored the deciding run on a walk in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Midway’s pitching was solid all evening long for the Panthers. Starter Jeremiah Arnett turned in six solid innings giving up only one run on three hits with four punchouts. Relief pitcher Ian Lehrmann took over in the seventh inning allowing only one hit it three frames of work.

The Panthers struck first as rightfielder Gabe Watson smashed a double down the third baseline. Two batters later designated hitter Joe Gibel knocked in the game’s first run with an RBI single.

Midway looked to add more to their one-run lead in the third inning as two Ellison errors supplied the Panthers with runners on the corners. The Eagles were able to escape the inning unscathed by picking off Midway catcher Cort Castle attempting to steal second.