HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Midway soccer's Hadley Carpenter makes BVB academy's national team

Midway defender Hadley Carpenter (center), a junior, recently returned from a week of training with the BVB International squad in Dortmund, Germany. She was selected for the 16-player American squad roster.

Midway junior soccer player Hadley Carpenter has been selected for the BVB International Academy America National Team.

Carpenter, a center defender who was named Midway’s girls’ soccer team MVP this past season, recently returned from a week of training with the BVB International squad in Dortmund, Germany. She was selected for the 16-player American squad roster.

BVB International identified the top talent within the organization across 11 affiliates including locations in Texas, Kansas, Washington, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Arizona, and Waterloo (Canada). Through the talent identification process and a series of events, players on both the boys’ and girls’ sides earned their way on to the teams.

