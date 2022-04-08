Midway softball brings down hammer on Mansfield, 16-1

Anybody sizing up Midway’s softball game versus Mansfield on Friday likely expected a battle.

After all, the combatants needed 10 innings to decide their first District 11-6A game back on March 15 before the Panthettes won that one in Mansfield.

However, Midway crushed those expectations, along with the softball as it run-ruled Mansfield, 16-1, in just three innings at the Pantherettes’ diamond.

Midway’s Tristian Thompson and Kelsey Mathis each blasted home runs to lead the Pantherettes’ charge of seven extra-base hits. That paved the way for Midway’s ninth-straight victory, all in district play, as it improved to 21-3 on the season and 9-1 in 11-6A.

“The last few games our bats have finally gotten in a rhythm,” Pantherettes coach Jordan Williams said. “Every team in our district, I feel like, has gotten better pitching. I think we were caught off guard a few times early in district and I think now we’re expecting to be better.”

Midway’s productive night at the plate made life easy for freshman pitcher Lanee Brown. She gave up a run on two hits and struck out a pair in three innings of work.

But the night wasn’t completely without adversity.

Mansfield leadoff hitter Jadyn Ferguson smacked a fly ball to deep center field that allowed her to sprint around to third base in the top of the first inning. The Tigers’ next batter, centerfielder Macy Hamilton, popped up to shallow left field, in just the right area to be trouble with the sun setting behind home plate and a stiff north wind still blowing. The ball hit the turf between Midway third baseman DaNia Durr and shortstop Macy Pick, allowing Ferguson to score the game’s first run.

Brown didn’t get rattled, though. She simply got the next three batters to fly out to Mathis in center, pop out to Pick at short and ground out to Toni Mishnick at second base.

“Our two freshmen — Brylan Twitty has been pitching well too — man, they’re competitors,” Williams said. “Even if they do mess up, they have a really short memory, which is so nice out of the circle.”

Facing a 1-0 deficit in its first at bat, the Pantherettes shrugged it off and went to work. Pick walked and Shelby Smith singled to start the game. Mathis moved them over with a sacrifice bunt and Charlee Yourman tied the game with a single to left.

Midway catcher Rori Degeer started the extra-base-hit barrage with a bases-loaded double to right-center that banged off the wall and brought in Yourman and Thompson for a 4-1 lead. Mishnick hit a run-scoring single to right and Allie Jones added an RBI ground out that tacked on the Pantherettes’ final run of the first. They went to the second leading, 6-1.

Thompson came to the plate with runners at second and third and one out in the bottom of the second. She clobbered the first pitch she saw over the wall in right-center, boosting Midway’s lead to 9-1.

The Pantherettes came to bat needing seven runs for the walk-off win in the third. They started tallying them in a hurry.

After Jones was hit by a pitch to start the frame, Pick and Smith hit back-to-back doubles. Smith’s shot to center scored two.

Then it was Mathis’ turn to go yard. She drilled an 0-2 offering deep to right and it cleared the fence, elevating the Pantherettes to a 13-1 advantage.

“It’s about time. We haven’t had those in a while,” Williams said. “We’ve been hitting line drive after line drive. We finally started staying on it a little bit more and we got a few out.”

Mansfield looked like it might earn another at-bat by getting two straight fly outs to center.

But then Midway started hitting again as Durr singled to left, Degeer walked and Mishnick smacked a shot down the first-base line for a two-run triple.

When Jones legged out an infield hit to third base, Mishnick ran home for the final score.

Midway, which is leading 11-6A, has four games remaining in the regular season. The Pantherettes host Waco High on Tuesday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.