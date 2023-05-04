Don’t make the Midway Pantherettes angry. You wouldn’t like them when they’re angry.

The 12-6A champion Midway softball team found itself pushed into the proverbial corner when it lost last week’s bi-district opener to Mansfield, 3-2. But the Pantherettes came back swinging — literally. Midway clubbed 11 home runs in rallying to take the series with wins of 23-10 and 11-1.

If you’re scoring at home, four of those longballs could be attributed to senior first baseman and Indiana signee Tristian Thompson, while DaNia Durr tagged three homers and Kelsey Mathis and Jayden Sadler drilled two apiece.

Next up, Midway will face Wylie East in this week’s area round, starting Thursday at Midlothian Heritage, followed by Friday and, if necessary, Saturday games at Midlothian High School.