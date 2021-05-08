Midway softball keeps momentum rolling into third round, 13-0

Another playoff game, another ho-hum win for the Midway Pantherettes.
Less than 24 hours removed from a 14-0 popping of Rockwall Heath on the road, Midway plated a baker's dozen on its way to a 13-0 win and a 2-0 series sweep of the Hawks in the Class 6A area round of the UIL state playoffs Saturday afternoon at Midway.
For a normal squad, the 27 runs scored in two days is a feat in itself. But it’s nothing new for head coach Jordan Williams’ Pantherettes (24-1). The attitude of her squad doesn’t seem to change, no matter the opponent or the score.
“That’s just their personality, they’ve grown up together.” Williams said. “A lot of them have played with each other from elementary through now. It’s a perfect little combo, never too high, never too low, they really feed off each other.”
And feast they did, because it didn’t take long for Midway to grab the lead in this one.
After Kelsey Mathis plated Macy Pick on a rope to the wall, senior Maddie Pfleging, a University of Arkansas Monticello commit, mashed a two-run homer to put the Pantherettes up 3-0 after the first inning.
Midway put up a six-spot in the second, highlighted by pinch-hitter Kaitlin Powers’ two-run single. Mathis — who finished the day just a home run shy of the cycle — and cleanup hitter Tristian Thompson added RBI doubles. The Pantherettes added two more runs on a throwing error by Hawks’ shortstop Peyton Young.
Alex Earhart dominated in the circle, hurling five shutout innings. The senior’s only challenge came in the fourth inning, but Earhart was able to navigate around a bases-loaded jam by getting McKenna Rowland and Haidyn Cornelius on a pair of groundouts to third baseman Dania Durr.
“Alex was sharp and so was our defense” Williams said. “But it’s someone new every game — it was Maddie and Kelsey today and yesterday Tristian hit two out (of the park). Everyone is getting on right now. The goal is to hit it hard and they’re executing every at bat and getting the job done.”
With the game comfortably in hand, the Pantherettes piled on a few more runs. Pfleging added another RBI on a single in the third. Mathis and Thompson ended their big nights with RBI hits in the fourth.
Rockwall Heath’s Kelsey Fox and Danielle Gillian each singled with two outs in the first inning, but the mini rally was shortened on a phenomenal running catch near the tarp in foul ground by Mathis in right field. All five of the Hawks’ hits were singles. Laney Conrad reached base on a hit by pitch in the fourth.
The Pantherettes move on to next week's regional quarterfinals to face Bryan, who won two games Saturday to move past Sasche. The time and location are to be determined.