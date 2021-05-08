Midway softball keeps momentum rolling into third round, 13-0

Alex Earhart dominated in the circle, hurling five shutout innings. The senior’s only challenge came in the fourth inning, but Earhart was able to navigate around a bases-loaded jam by getting McKenna Rowland and Haidyn Cornelius on a pair of groundouts to third baseman Dania Durr.

“Alex was sharp and so was our defense” Williams said. “But it’s someone new every game — it was Maddie and Kelsey today and yesterday Tristian hit two out (of the park). Everyone is getting on right now. The goal is to hit it hard and they’re executing every at bat and getting the job done.”

With the game comfortably in hand, the Pantherettes piled on a few more runs. Pfleging added another RBI on a single in the third. Mathis and Thompson ended their big nights with RBI hits in the fourth.

Rockwall Heath’s Kelsey Fox and Danielle Gillian each singled with two outs in the first inning, but the mini rally was shortened on a phenomenal running catch near the tarp in foul ground by Mathis in right field. All five of the Hawks’ hits were singles. Laney Conrad reached base on a hit by pitch in the fourth.

The Pantherettes move on to next week's regional quarterfinals to face Bryan, who won two games Saturday to move past Sasche. The time and location are to be determined.