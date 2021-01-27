Midway swimmers finish second to Belton at district

The UIL swimming season is nearing its finish line, and Midway still has a host of competitors hoping to splash their way to state.

Midway competed in the District 10-6A meet last Saturday in Belton, and had a strong showing across the board, as both the boys and girls teams finished second overall to the host Tigers.

The Panthers were led by junior Elijah West, who won the district title in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 23.19 seconds. West also swam a leg on Midway’s district-winning 200 freestyle relay team, along with Coby Canale, Conner Morgan and Ulises Cruz-Mancinas.

On the girls’ end of the pool, junior Genevieve Biberdorf also seized a district gold medal. She won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:12.58, while also qualifying for regionals in the 200 individual medley and the 200 medley relay.

Overall, Midway had 26 regional qualifiers (top four at district) in 21 different events. The regional meet is slated for Feb. 5-6 in Rockwall.

