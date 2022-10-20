 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Midway tennis advances to regional tourney

Midway team tennis

Midway's team tennis squad will compete in the UIL regional semifinals on Thursday in Mansfield.

 Midway ISD photo

It’s on to the regional tournament for the Midway tennis squad.

Midway, coached by Troy Simonek, kept things rolling with a 10-3 win over Rockwall Heath on Tuesday in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals of UIL team tennis. That sends the Panthers on to the regional semis, where they’ll face The Woodlands College Park at 1 p.m. Thursday in Mansfield. If Midway can win that one, it will advance to Friday’s 10 a.m. regional final, against either Keller or Allen.

The UIL state tournament for team tennis is Oct. 26-27, on the campus of Texas A&M in College Station.

Tribune-Herald sports editor Brice Cherry contributed to this story.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

It's not even a question: This is the best week of the regular season in Central Texas high school football. DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry break down the biggest of big games in this week's podcast, available on WacoTrib.com or wherever you find your podcasts.

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8

