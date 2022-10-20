Midway tennis advances to regional tourney

Midway, coached by Troy Simonek, kept things rolling with a 10-3 win over Rockwall Heath on Tuesday in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals of UIL team tennis. That sends the Panthers on to the regional semis, where they’ll face The Woodlands College Park at 1 p.m. Thursday in Mansfield. If Midway can win that one, it will advance to Friday’s 10 a.m. regional final, against either Keller or Allen.