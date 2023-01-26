Midway to chase state berths at regional swim meet

The UIL regional swimming and diving meets are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at various spots around the state.

Midway’s boys and girls swim teams are coming off District 12-6A titles and will send a strong contingent of athletes to the Region II-6A meet at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium in Frisco.

One group that is forging forward like a tidal wave for the Panthers is the team’s 200-meter freestyle relay team, which broke a 13-year-old school record on their way to a gold medal at the district meet. That foursome is comprised of Will Wright, Cody Back, Ben Blalock and Carson Blair.

Midway’s swimmers and others will be trying to qualify for the UIL state swimming and diving meet Feb. 17-18 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Swimming Center at the University of Texas in Austin.