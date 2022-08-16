Midway volleyball outlasts Lorena

LORENA — When Central Texas volleyball powers Midway and Lorena meet, there’s a lot of playing for pride from one point to the next.

And then, at least in Tuesday’s go-round, the inevitable size advantage began to tilt the match.

The Class 6A Panthers enforced their will often enough against 3A Lorena to claim a 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 sweep on the Lady Leopards’ home court.

Lorena’s front line kept battling, but didn’t have enough answers for the big, powerful Panthers. Midway’s Miriam Williams and Kenna McKenzie led the way with 14 and nine kills respectively. The Panthers ultimately had eight different players put down kills to finish off the 3-0 win.

“The physicality of our pin hitters is different than any other program in Central Texas,” Midway coach Ryan Porter said. “It makes you tired to watch these girls come pound on you ball after ball, especially when it’s not just one kid. There’s three or four that are dropping dimes on you.”

The high standards of both programs came to the forefront halfway through the first game in a fantastic back-and-forth rally. Lorena’s Leigh Jespersen and Korah Ives, who combined for 19 kills, each fired shots into the Midway side that the Panthers dug out. Midway responded in kind, but the Lorena defense kept making plays as well.

Finally, a shrewd play by Midway senior setter Cambry Saul finished the epic point. Saul moved into position for a set, then dinked the ball into the middle of the Lorena side for a sneaky kill that put the Panthers in front 16-11. Midway had led by as many as seven points early in the match, but Lorena was gaining some traction in the lead up to the rally.

“It was a good momentum shift for us,” Porter said. “(Saul) always seems to come up with a big play when it matters. She has for the last three years on varsity. She knows how to compete.”

Williams had a block and a kill late in Game 1, then Saul set up Mercy Odedeji for the final spike that gave the Panthers a 25-19 victory.

Midway’s most dominant stretch of the night came when Kennedy Bryant served for seven straight points during Game 2. The run, which included kills by Williams, McKenzie and Hannah McCarver, helped the Panthers build a 14-4 lead in their most lopsided set win.

Lorena pushed ahead, 10-8, in the third game on the strength of an Emma Porter block and kills by Maddie Campbell and Ives.

But Williams responded with two kills and a block during a four-point run that quelled the Leopards’ push for a set victory.

“We’ve been doing that in our tournaments,” Lorena coach Andee Little said. “We kind of have a joke going that we’ve been going 23-25 every game. We like to keep it neck and neck and keep everybody on their toes. I feel like eventually we’re going to be able to get over that hump.”

Lorena (5-5) will line it up again in a couple of days as they open a tournament in Glen Rose.

Midway (9-4) heads the same direction for a tournament in Granbury starting Thursday.