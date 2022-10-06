Midway water polo team making history

While Midway has made a splash in water polo the last several years, this marks the first year that the UIL introduced water polo as a full varsity sport.
And the Panthers are riding those underwater horses to great lengths.
Midway’s boys and girls are both playoff-bound in their first varsity season. The Panthers finished third in the district tournament, beating Vista Ridge in the third-place game. The Pantherettes reached the district championship game before falling to Cedar Park by a single goal, but will advance to the playoffs as the second-place team out of their district.
