 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS NOTEBOOK

Midway water polo team making history

  • 0

While Midway has made a splash in water polo the last several years, this marks the first year that the UIL introduced water polo as a full varsity sport.

And the Panthers are riding those underwater horses to great lengths.

Midway’s boys and girls are both playoff-bound in their first varsity season. The Panthers finished third in the district tournament, beating Vista Ridge in the third-place game. The Pantherettes reached the district championship game before falling to Cedar Park by a single goal, but will advance to the playoffs as the second-place team out of their district.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

Chad Conine, DJ Ramirez and Brice Cherry break down the enticing Crawford-Marlin and Bremond-Chilton matchups, and discuss some of their all-time favorite high school stories on this week's podcast. Check it out at WacoTrib.com or wherever you download your podcasts.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 6

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 6

Check out our big Friday night preview and staff predictions: The top games around Central Texas for Week 6, including Crawford-Valley Mills, Midway-Harker Heights, Lorena-Academy, Connally-Springtown and more.

Troy overcomes McGregor, 27-24

Troy overcomes McGregor, 27-24

McGREGOR — It was a must-win game for both Troy and McGregor but it was the Trojans who took home the win on a field goal, 27-24.

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert