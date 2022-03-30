 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Midway welcomes Johnson as defensive coordinator

  • 0

Midway’s football team will have a new face leading its defense in the fall, though he’s certainly no stranger to head coach Shane Anderson.

Midway announced the hiring of Kaeron Johnson as its new defensive coordinator this week. Johnson comes to the Panthers after two years as the DC at Richmond Fulshear. But he’s well-acquainted with Anderson, as he had a past stint as Connally’s DC when Anderson was head coach of the Cadets.

Loss of nose tackle blow to gut of Baylor defense (copy)

Kaeron Johnson played fullback and defensive lineman at Baylor from 2009-12.

Johnson, 32, was a two-way all-state player at Cuero who played fullback and defensive lineman at Baylor from 2009-12. He’ll look to shore up a Midway defense that allowed more than 46 points per game in the Panthers’ 1-9 season in 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert