Midway welcomes Johnson as defensive coordinator

Midway’s football team will have a new face leading its defense in the fall, though he’s certainly no stranger to head coach Shane Anderson.
Midway announced the hiring of Kaeron Johnson as its new defensive coordinator this week. Johnson comes to the Panthers after two years as the DC at Richmond Fulshear. But he’s well-acquainted with Anderson, as he had a past stint as Connally’s DC when Anderson was head coach of the Cadets.
Johnson, 32, was a two-way all-state player at Cuero who played fullback and defensive lineman at Baylor from 2009-12. He’ll look to shore up a Midway defense that allowed more than 46 points per game in the Panthers’ 1-9 season in 2021.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.