Midway welcomes Johnson as defensive coordinator

Midway’s football team will have a new face leading its defense in the fall, though he’s certainly no stranger to head coach Shane Anderson.

Midway announced the hiring of Kaeron Johnson as its new defensive coordinator this week. Johnson comes to the Panthers after two years as the DC at Richmond Fulshear. But he’s well-acquainted with Anderson, as he had a past stint as Connally’s DC when Anderson was head coach of the Cadets.

Johnson, 32, was a two-way all-state player at Cuero who played fullback and defensive lineman at Baylor from 2009-12. He’ll look to shore up a Midway defense that allowed more than 46 points per game in the Panthers’ 1-9 season in 2021.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.