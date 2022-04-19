Midway's Bare hunts down regional title on back nine

Midway senior golfer Brayden Bare put himself in position through 27 holes of the Class 6A Region 2 golf tournament, and then he attacked.

Bare unleashed a barrage of birdies on the way to a back-nine 33 that secured his second straight individual regional title on Tuesday at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

Bare posted a 36-hole score of even-par 144. He shot 2-over-par 74 in Monday’s first round, then came back with a 2-under 70 on Tuesday. Bare was a stroke behind three golfers tied for the lead following the first round, but he finished three strokes ahead of three golfers tied for second by the end.

“I knew it was going to come down to one of the last holes,” Bare said. “Luckily for me, a couple of the guys struggled on the back and I just tried to keep my head down and stay steady, which I did.”

Bare’s individual victory lifted the spirits of the Midway team after it missed a state-qualifying berth by a single stroke.

The Panthers shot 308-297-605 and were one back of third-place state qualifier College Park, which posted 302-302-604.

The top three teams and top three individuals who weren’t on one of the state-qualifying teams advanced to the 6A state tournament to be held May 9-10 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

Bare’s regional title in 2021 helped Midway win the team championship at the region tournament at Bear Ridge a year ago.

Following Tuesday’s round, Bare couldn’t help thinking about a spot where he could have saved a stroke and gotten the Panthers into a playoff for a state berth. He drove the green on the par-4 18th hole, sitting on the front edge in one. But his eagle try on the 50-foot putt came up about 15 feet short and he two putted from there for a par.

“That’s going to sting for a little while,” Bare said. “But all of our boys said they played good, so they’re not mad about it.”

Midway golf coach Keith Mikeska said he was going to talk with his team and tell them not to dwell on the near miss.

“There are guys that finish second in The Masters by one shot,” Mikeska said. “If they weren’t trying on every shot, it would be one thing. But we gave a gallant effort today.”

Bare, who has signed to play college golf at Texas-San Antonio, opened the back nine with a birdie on the par-5 No. 10 and followed that with birdies on holes 13, 15 and 16. He chipped in for his three on the par-4 No. 15 as his regional-winning round gained momentum.

“I wanted to play as good as I could, just in case our team wasn’t able to come back and I wanted to play good for the team,” Bare said.

Other Midway scores included Corbin Null at 76-77-153, Niklas Blalock at 79-75-154, Ryan Jones at 79-75-154 and Reagan Jones at 84-81-165.

The Woodlands won the 6A Region 2 team title as it followed a 303 on Monday with a team score of 1-under 287 on Tuesday for a 36-hole total of 590. Mansfield finished second at 603.

Leopard golfers win regional crown

Lorena junior John Mann led the Leopards to the 3A Region 3 title on Tuesday at Brenham Country Club.

Mann claimed second-place individual medalist honors with a 36-hole score of 78-84-162 and paced Lorena to a team score of 346-353-699. Cameron Yoe finished second as the Leopards and Yoemen each earned state tournament berths.

The 3A boys’ state tournament will be held May 9-10 at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.

