Midway's Bare leads Panthers to state golf tourney

When the wind blew in and scrambled the Class 6A Region 2 boys’ golf tournament, Midway junior Brayden Bare held steady.

Despite the conditions, Bare repeated his opening round performance and fired a second-round 1-under-par 71 to claim the individual regional championship on Tuesday at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

In doing so, Bare led the Panthers to a state tournament berth as they tied The Woodlands with a 36-hole score of 609 for first place. The Woodlands claimed the regional championship trophy in a protracted playoff that began on No. 9 at Bear Ridge, and ended up 7 p.m.

Midway will tee off in the 6A state tournament May 17-18 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

Bare entered the final round in a tie for second place, trailing The Woodlands’ Alejandro Alonso by four strokes.

But Bare was the only golfer to shoot under par after the wind began to come in from the north early Tuesday afternoon and kicked up to more than 20 miles per hour. Alonso shot 6-over and finished in second place, three strokes behind Bare.

The Midway junior posted a 36-hole score of 2-under 142.