Midway's Bare shoots 8-under, wins Begay qualifier

Midway senior Brayden Bare has added a significant date to his golf schedule for the upcoming school year.
Bare posted back-to-back rounds of 68 in the regional qualifying tournament for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship on Thursday and Friday at Southern Oaks Golf Club in Burleson. His 8-under-par total in the 36-hole qualifier won the event and earned him a berth in the national tournament.
The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship will be held Nov. 13-15 at Koasati Pines in Kinder, La. The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.
As a Midway junior in the spring, Bare won the Class 6A Region III tournament and led the Panthers to a team appearance at the 6A state tournament.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
