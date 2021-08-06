Midway's Bare shoots 8-under, wins Begay qualifier

Midway senior Brayden Bare has added a significant date to his golf schedule for the upcoming school year.

Bare posted back-to-back rounds of 68 in the regional qualifying tournament for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship on Thursday and Friday at Southern Oaks Golf Club in Burleson. His 8-under-par total in the 36-hole qualifier won the event and earned him a berth in the national tournament.

The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship will be held Nov. 13-15 at Koasati Pines in Kinder, La. The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.

As a Midway junior in the spring, Bare won the Class 6A Region III tournament and led the Panthers to a team appearance at the 6A state tournament.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.