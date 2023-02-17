AUSTIN — Midway senior Carson Blair notched a pair of personal-best times to close out his season at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Championships Friday at the Jamail Swim Center.

Blair lowered his PR in the 200 individual medley to 1:55.30. That was 20th in the prelims at state, not quite fast enough to advance to Saturday’s final.

Meanwhile, shortly after that race Blair also recorded a PR in the 100 freestyle and finished 17th overall, just one spot out of the final. Blair’s time in that race was 46.78. That lowered Blair’s own Midway school record of 47.03 that he notched in winning at regionals.