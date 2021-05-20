Midway's Boland reaches 6A state tennis title match

“It set up well for us because that guy tries to live off his serve,” he said. “Brendan has such a great return game, so once he was in points he could be patient and find balls to be real aggressive on."

To open the semifinal match, Boland held his serve at love, establishing the tone right away. That was in direct contrast to his quarterfinal match earlier in the day, when Pesoli broke Boland’s serve at love to open that match. However, Boland settled down and broke Pesoli’s serve to even the first set at 2-2.

“I started off slow,” Boland said. “I don’t think I was nervous, but he started off playing really well. After that I started finding myself. I’ve been working on my backhand recently, and I started hitting it a little better.”

Boland’s slice backhand seemed to be frustrating Pesoli, as did Boland’s ability to stay in long points. At 4-3 in the first set, Boland threw up three defensive lobs on Pesoli overheads. The third one actually hit Pesoli in the head as he was trying to run back and track it down. At that point, the momentum in the match began tilting towards Boland.

Later, at 4-4 in the first set, Boland fought off three break points to go up 5-4, and he closed the first set with a break.