Midway's Castle named honorable mention all-state
Midway's Castle named honorable mention all-state

CORT CASTLE, Midway

Midway catcher Cort Castle was an honorable mention select on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Baseball Team.

Castle, the Super Centex Player of the Year, hit .343 with 28 RBIs and 16 walks as a senior in 2021. He also excelled defensively, gunning down 13 of 16 attempted base stealers. He won District 11-6A MVP honors and was named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's all-star team.

Castle will play his college ball at Baylor.

