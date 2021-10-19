Midway's fire melts Duncanville, wraps up playoff spot

When Midway passes with precision and stays in system, it puts a massive amount of pressure on its opponents. Just how massive? Well, if junior Miriam Williams were any more heavy-handed a hitter for the Pantherettes, she’d be wearing steel gloves.

Williams, a 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter, smacked the ball with serious authority throughout the match on her way to a match-high 14 kills. Even when Duncanville (23-18-1, 4-8) was able to dig the ball out, its passes were rarely sharp, given the velocity of Williams’ missiles.

“She brings a lot of offense from the back row, which is huge. It’s a weapon for us,” said Midway assistant coach Shannon Strumlauf of Williams.

Still, the visiting Panthers hung around and trailed just 11-10 following a lift call against Midway in the first set. But then seniors Trinity Alcorn and Gabby Jones sparked a 9-2 run with a series of efficient putaways at the net.