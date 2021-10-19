Midway's fire melts Duncanville, wraps up playoff spot

Employing their own special brand of sign language, the Midway student section delivered all manner of poster-waving messages. One fan held a sign that read, “We’ve Got 99 Problems, But Duncanville Ain’t One,” a paraphrased-reference to an old Jay Z hit.
True enough.
And, honestly, if Midway’s volleyball team can tap into its peak performance with a bit more frequency, it might cause hundreds of problems for the Region II-6A playoff field.
Midway didn’t always play flawlessly, but its ceiling measures even higher than the school’s second-story roof. The Pantherettes displayed plenty of fire (and firepower) in dispatching Duncanville, 25-16, 25-17, 13-25, 25-18, on Tuesday. That victory — Midway’s second four-set win over Duncanville this season — sewed up a playoff spot for the Pantherettes with two regular-season matches still to play.
For Midway coach Ryan Porter, though, it’s not just about getting there. He knows that if the Pantherettes (22-19 overall, 8-4 District 11-6A) can play with a little more consistency, they could stick around in those playoffs for a while and do some damage.
“I thought sets 1 and 2 they played with a lot of fire,” Porter said. “Set 3 we came out a little flat, maybe a little overconfident. But I thought they refocused and did a better job in set 4. … If we play well, we could make it to the third or fourth round (of the playoffs), and then you’re really believing.”
When Midway passes with precision and stays in system, it puts a massive amount of pressure on its opponents. Just how massive? Well, if junior Miriam Williams were any more heavy-handed a hitter for the Pantherettes, she’d be wearing steel gloves.
Williams, a 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter, smacked the ball with serious authority throughout the match on her way to a match-high 14 kills. Even when Duncanville (23-18-1, 4-8) was able to dig the ball out, its passes were rarely sharp, given the velocity of Williams’ missiles.
“She brings a lot of offense from the back row, which is huge. It’s a weapon for us,” said Midway assistant coach Shannon Strumlauf of Williams.
Still, the visiting Panthers hung around and trailed just 11-10 following a lift call against Midway in the first set. But then seniors Trinity Alcorn and Gabby Jones sparked a 9-2 run with a series of efficient putaways at the net.
Nobody personified the kind of hustle Midway wants to play with any better than Cambry Saul. Late in the first set, the junior setter made one of the best saves you could ever hope to see. An errant first hit sent the ball sailing toward the railing on the visiting side of the gym. Saul gave chase, tracking the ball all the way while keeping one eye on the railing, then lunged and punched the ball backwards toward her teammates. Midway didn’t let that delicious dig go to waste, either, as Alcorn finished off the sequence with a kill for the point, as the fans and the bench roared with appreciation.
Saul splits setting duties with senior Payton Porter, but Ryan Porter said that she could easily start at libero or defensive specialist for many teams.
“Cambry plays some amazing defense. She’s just got a nose for the ball,” the coach said. “She’s a natural DS-libero-type role, but for us she sacrifices to what the team needs. She dishes balls out and is one of our captains and a leader out on the court. She’s very unselfish, a great young lady, and our defense is a lot better with her in it.”
One reason Saul isn’t needed on the back row is because Jade Washington is as solid as a brick wall back there. Just a freshman, the libero Washington brought her shovel to this one, scooping up 20 digs with picture-perfect passes to put Midway’s offense into motion.
Much like the first set, Duncanville lurked just behind Midway for much of the second. The Panthers used an effective blocking trio of Hannah Chappelle, Skylynn Wynn and Brooklyn Williams to occasionally neutralize Midway’s attacks.
Midway held a slim 17-14 lead before gaining more separation following consecutive Sydney Smith kills. The Pantherettes eventually claimed the set win when Jones dropped a crosscourt spike that kissed the line for the point.
Duncanville responded in the third set, claiming four of the first five points and making Midway play chase the rest of the way. The Pantherettes’ passing became more ragged and they weren’t able to rally to finish off the sweep, forcing the proceedings to a fourth set.
But the Pantherettes regained their composure and assured a fifth set wouldn’t be necessary. Midway jumped out to a brisk lead, going up 8-1 after Williams smashed a Duncanville overpass to the floor for an easy, breezy kill. Later, Midway reached match point when Washington made a hustling save to keep a volley alive, as the student section chanted, “She’s a freshman!” Moments later, Midway seized the win when Duncanville failed to make a return within the necessary three hits.
Williams chipped in 13 digs to go with her 14 kills for the double-double. Jones belted 12 kills with a .364 hitting percentage, Alcorn pocketed eight kills and Smith had seven. Saul distributed 27 assists to go with seven digs, while Payton Porter picked up 26 assists.
Midway has home games with DeSoto and Mansfield Lake Ridge remaining, with the former setting up as a key clash for the district’s No. 3 playoff seed behind leader Mansfield and second-place Waxahachie. The loser between Midway and DeSoto will likely end up as the district’s 4 seed.