Midway's Harrington, Wolf to enter Hall of Fame

Most of the time during football season, spring sports are way on the back burner. But a couple of former spring sports stars will get a moment in the spotlight when Midway ISD adds to its Athletics Hall of Fame.

Early 2000s track star Caroline Wolf and early 1980s football and baseball standout Ty Harrington will make up the Midway Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021, which will be inducted prior to the Midway vs. Waxahachie football game on Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Wolf, who graduated in 2003 earned four varsity track letters as well as two in basketball. She won the 4A state title in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 10.5 inches in 2003. She still holds the Midway and Central Texas records in the event. After transferring from Texas State to Texas A&M as a junior, Wolf won a Big 12 title in the high jump and finished fourth at the NCAA National Championships in 2006. Her personal best of 6-1.25 at Texas A&M is still the Aggies’ record.