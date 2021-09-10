Midway's mishaps give escape route to South Grand Prairie, 27-16

Junior quarterback Reid Tedford led the Panthers, completing 22 of 37 passes for 202 yards, but no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Panthers had a prime chance to take the lead early in the third quarter when Midway’s Reggie Jones picked off a SGP pass and returned it to the 18-yard-line of the Warriors. But as often the case in the game, Midway saw another drive stalled, with a dropped pass near the goal line and a sack of Tedford at the 18-yard line.

Satterfield had to come in for his third field goal of the night, this one from 35 yards out, making the score, 21-16.

The Warriors came back with another touchdown drive, moving it 72 yards in eight plays before Stallworth scored from a yard out and it was 27-16 headed to the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' frustrating night was summed up midway through the fourth quarter when quarterback Tedford avoided a heavy rush and found Dhamir McDonnaugh streaking alone in the middle of the field. He caught the pass and made it 40 yards to the 12-yard-line of SGP, only to be hit and fumble, which the Warriors recovered to snuff out another drive.