Midway's mishaps give escape route to South Grand Prairie, 27-16

GRAND PRAIRIE — Drops, delays and defeat all came in threes Friday night as Midway dropped its third straight game to open the 2021 season, 27-16, to South Grand Prairie at the historic Warrior-Gopher Bowl.
Midway committed double figures in penalties, dropped two possible touchdown passes and had three turnovers in the non-district loss. The Panthers open district play next week at home against Waxahachie.
“Last week (in loss to Odessa Permian) the offense exploded and everybody put them up on a pedestal, and this week the defense stepped up. We've got to learn how to win and learn how to put four quarters together,” said first year Midway head coach Shane Anderson. “We got better tonight and the players are buying in, but we’re not there yet. We have to get ready for district and get ready to play.”
After giving up 69 and 57 points in their first two losses, the Midway defense was greatly improved, holding a fast and explosive South Grand Prairie attack to just 27 points.
But the Midway offense was its own worst enemy, with multiple pass drops, multiple penalties and settling for field goals instead of touchdowns, with kicks of 35, 25 and 21 by James Satterfield.
“The kids are trusting us and growing, but we are not all the way there yet,” Anderson said.
Junior quarterback Reid Tedford led the Panthers, completing 22 of 37 passes for 202 yards, but no touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Panthers had a prime chance to take the lead early in the third quarter when Midway’s Reggie Jones picked off a SGP pass and returned it to the 18-yard-line of the Warriors. But as often the case in the game, Midway saw another drive stalled, with a dropped pass near the goal line and a sack of Tedford at the 18-yard line.
Satterfield had to come in for his third field goal of the night, this one from 35 yards out, making the score, 21-16.
The Warriors came back with another touchdown drive, moving it 72 yards in eight plays before Stallworth scored from a yard out and it was 27-16 headed to the fourth quarter.
The Panthers' frustrating night was summed up midway through the fourth quarter when quarterback Tedford avoided a heavy rush and found Dhamir McDonnaugh streaking alone in the middle of the field. He caught the pass and made it 40 yards to the 12-yard-line of SGP, only to be hit and fumble, which the Warriors recovered to snuff out another drive.
Midway, seeking its first win of the 2021 season, got its opening drive off to a promising start with Tedford completing his first three passes for 11, 3 and 25 yards, including the last completion to Junior Thornton to get the Panthers to the South Grand Prairie 25-yard line. But the drive stalled and Satterfield kicked a 25-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 9:15 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors came back with a 65-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage from quarterback Stallworth to D’Arus Camouche. That later led to a 3-yard TD run by Stallworth and a 7-3 lead.
Midway regained possession, but disaster struck when running back Dom Hill fumbled a pitch and South Grand Prairie recovered at the Panthers 14-yard-line. Two plays later, A.J. Newberry scored from four yards out, pushing the SGP lead to 15-3 after a two-point conversion.
Near the end of the first quarter, Midway revived its offense and got cranking again, but this time it was the ground attack. Hill rushed for 53 yards in the first quarter alone and powered the Panther march to the goal line.
Hill scored the first Midway touchdown of the game with a 1-yard run with just over a minute to go in first quarter to cut the deficit to 15-10 after a Satterfield extra point.
It was Thornton and a creative wingback sweep for 35 yards rushing which propelled Midway to another score halfway through the second quarter,.
The Panthers looked poised to take the lead when Tedford found JJ White need the end zone for an apparent touchdown. He appeared to have one foot inbounds and the scoreboard replay showed the same thing, but officials ruled him out of bounds.
Midway coach Shane Anderson called a timeout to berate the back judge on the field along with the referee, but to no avail. That led to a 21-yard field goal from Satterfield, cutting the margin to 15-13 SGP late in the second quarter.
The Panthers forced their second punt of the first half and appeared they would have a chance to lead at halftime, but Tedford was victimized by a tipped interception and the Warriors took the ball at their own 35-yard-line.
They moved the ball smartly just before halftime and quarterback Stallworth bullied his way in for the score with just four seconds left before halftime, making the score 21-13 after a missed extra point.