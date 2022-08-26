Midway's mistakes grease the wheels for Mansfield's 31-14 win

With the sting that only accompanies a tough loss staring back at him, Midway coach Shane Anderson addressed his team.

“I feel the same way about this team right now as I did when we took the field earlier tonight,” Anderson told his players in their postgame huddle. “This is a good football team.”

He may very well be right. However, the winning piece that follows a good football team will have to wait at least another week.

Mansfield capitalized on some self-inflicted special teams wounds by Midway, and captured a 31-14 win over the Panthers in the season opener Friday night at Panther Stadium. Coming off a 1-9 season, Midway (0-1) made some big plays on both sides of the ball, but just couldn’t string together enough of them to upend the Tigers (1-0), one of their previous district rivals from the last alignment.

“We played good enough defensively to win the football game,” Anderson said. “They were dealt a short field a couple of times, and we responded. We went for it (on fourth down) there. I wanted to see if we could get that first down, and we didn’t. We can build on that and get better.”

This one will go down as the proverbial closer-than-the-final-score affair. Midway trailed 24-14 late in the fourth quarter and had moved into Mansfield territory with hopes of pulling within a field goal deficit. But Panther quarterback Reid Tedford was intercepted by the Tigers trying to fling one into a tight spot near the goal line.

Mansfield basically looked to run out the clock from there, but its own QB Sergio Kennedy found an open patch of real estate around the left end and outran the pursuing Midway defenders for an 81-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds to play.

Anderson was right, though. That busted assignment shouldn’t take away from a Panther defensive unit that was often put in some tight spots and still managed to come through enough to keep their team in the game. That included some critical fourth-down stops from the likes of defensive end Nick Wells and safety Adrian Melvin.

“Adrian’s a really good football player,” Anderson said when asked about Melvin, who had consecutive tackles on a third and fourth-down try by Mansfield. “He’s a senior, he’s our leader on defense, he’s a captain. He’s a good football player, and he’s going to have a great senior year. We’ve got to keep him healthy. We’ve just got to improve.”

A special-teams mistake by Midway paved the path for Mansfield’s first score of the game. After going three-and-out on their opening possession, the Panthers suffered a much worse fate when they gave the Tigers great field position. Mansfield’s Kal Fletcher busted through to block the Midway punt attempt, giving the Tigers the ball at the Panther 18-yard-line.

One play later, Mansfield cashed that check. Kennedy found some room around the left side and scampered 18 yards to paydirt to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead at the 7:20 mark of the first.

Throughout the game, Midway’s offense unfolded in fits and starts. That was mostly because the Tigers proved fierce in their run defense, mostly bottling up Midway’s rushing attempts. Midway’s longest run in the first two quarters was just seven yards.

The Panthers, fortunately, engineered a successful flight pattern for their first touchdown of the season. Starting at their own 30 to open the second quarter, they charged 70 yards in just seven plays. Tedford unfurled an absolute beauty when he flung one into double coverage, but somehow only where his receiver Junior Thornton could catch it, for a 44-yard gain to the Mansfield 3. On the next play, Dominique Hill plowed into the end zone for the TD, tying the game at 7.

But that wasn’t necessarily the genie being sprung loose from the bottle for Midway. A holding penalty stunted its next possession, and aided Mansfield’s field position, as the Tigers took over at the 50 after the punt. Mansfield’s James Johnson ensured it would be a rapid-fire scoring drive, as he capitalized on some well-executed blocks on the edge, and zipped for the 50-yard score on the next play.

Mansfield was able to pad it lead by gouging the Midway run defense on its next drive. The Tigers regained the ball with 2:03 to play in the first half, and busted it 79 yards in just five plays, culminating with Will Patterson’s 9-yard burst for the TD and a 21-7 Tiger lead.

Midway managed to push the ball into Mansfield territory before intermission, helped along by a defensive holding call against the Tigers on a long shot downfield for Thornton. The Panthers set up for a 48-yard field goal try from thick-legged kicker James Satterfield on the last play of the half, but the attempt fell just shy.

One sound strategy for Midway: Put the ball in Junior Thornton’s hands, and good things will happen. The junior receiver nabbed 10 catches for 166 yards on the night, including several where he was tightly guarded yet still managed to wrestle the ball away.

“He’s pretty good, he's pretty good. He can play,” Anderson said of Thornton.

Thornton also has a pretty strong arm, though Midway didn’t necessarily want to have to showcase it as much as it did. Trailing 24-7 in the fourth quarter, the Panthers put together a nice-looking drive, but Tedford had to leave the game after getting hit low on a roughing-the-passer flag against Mansfield.

“I think he just got folded up. He came off the field and I said, ‘What hurts?’ and he said, ‘Everything.’ He’s a tall, lanky kid and when his body is exposed, he’s going to take some shots,” Anderson said. “He’s got to learn to take care of himself a little bit better and learn from that. He’ll be fine.”

Thornton and Hill alternated taking snaps as Wildcat quarterbacks after Tedford’s departure. And a good sign for Midway came when the Panthers managed to finish off the drive with a touchdown, with Hill taking the direct snap and burrowing forward for a 6-yard TD run, bringing the score to 24-14 with 7:26 to play.

Four minutes later, Midway’s defense gave the Panthers hope when linebacker Esrom Martinez popped a Mansfield ball carrier and dislodged the ball, then fell on the recovery to give the pigskin back to the home team.

Tedford returned to the game for Midway and led the Panthers downfield, but the team’s last-ditch effort ended in an interception. Tedford connected on 16 of 33 passes for 204 yards and the pick. Hill found tough sledding against the Mansfield defense on the ground, finishing with 21 carries for 56 yards and the two TDs.

Johnson carried 15 times for 129 yards and one TD for Mansfield, while Patterson contributed 71 rushing yards and Kennedy scooted for 100, with 81 of that coming on his final carry of the night.

Midway will look for its first win of the season when it travels to old-school power Odessa Permian next week.