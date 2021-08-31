Midway's Mordecai to start for SMU at QB

You don’t always have to shop for the brand name. Sometimes the store brand is just as good. (Shout out to HEB’s made-fresh queso.)

Tanner Mordecai signed with one of college football’s biggest brand names coming out of high school at Midway, the Oklahoma Sooners. But Mordecai lost out to Spencer Rattler for OU’s starting quarterback job last season, and played in mostly garbage time for his three seasons in Norman. He completed 50 of 70 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns over that time span, seeing action in 12 games.

So, Mordecai came back home to Texas and transferred to SMU. The Mustangs haven’t carried much national sway since the Pony Express days of the 1980s. But Sonny Dykes has steadily upgraded SMU’s crop of talent since arriving on the Hilltop in 2017, and Mordecai is a pretty good get.

Looks like it’ll work out as a wise decision for Mordecai as well. SMU named him as its starting QB for the 2021 opener on Sunday.

Kudos to Mordecai for his patience and perseverance. It’ll be interesting to see if he can rekindle some of the magic he showed in 2017, when he totaled 53 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing scores while leading Midway to a state championship game appearance.

Looks like it’s time for Mordecai and SMU to make a (brand) name for themselves.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.