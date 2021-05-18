Midway's Null finishes even, tied for 14th at UIL state golf

GEORGETOWN — Midway freshman Corbin Null carded an even-par 72 for the second straight day on Tuesday at the UIL Class 6A state tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club.

Null’s 36-hole score of 144 put him in a tie for 14th place in his first state tournament appearance. Panthers junior Brayden Bare was close behind in a tie for 21st at 3-over 147.

Midway, making its first team state tournament appearance since going in back-to-back seasons in 1995 and 1996, finished 10th at 39-over through the two-round event.

Austin Westlake won the 6A team title at 8-under.

In Kingsland, the Jonesboro Eagles claimed a bronze medal in the 1A state tournament at Lighthouse Country Club.

Jonesboro posted a team score of 375 in the final round, improving by 16 strokes from the first round on Monday. The Eagles were 17 shots behind team champion Sterling City.

The 2A state tournament at Legends Golf Course was shortened to 27 holes due to stormy weather. Hamilton shot 195 in the final round for a 27-hole total of 555 and finished sixth. Normangee won the 2A team title at 522.

In Manor, the Whitney and Lorena boys’ golf teams finished 11th and 12th, respectively, at ShadowGlen Golf Club.

Kaden Kuzel of Cameron Yoe was the top individual performer from Central Texas in 3A. He posted a 36-hole score of 21-over 165 to tie for 21st.

