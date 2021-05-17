Midway's Null in medal contention at state golf tourney

GEORGETOWN — Midway freshman Corbin Null opened the UIL Class 6A state golf tournament with a round of even-par 72 on Monday at Legacy Hills Golf Club.

Null is tied for 11th, but just four strokes off the lead of Plano West’s Matt Comegys.

Midway’s Braden Bare posted an opening round 75, Niklas Blalock shot 76, while Ryan Jones and Hayden Smith turned in 83 and 90 respectively.

The Panthers are 10th as a team going into Tuesday’s final round.

In Manor, Cameron Yoe’s Kaden Kuzel put himself in position to compete for the 3A individual state title. Kuzel shot 4-over 76 at ShadowGlen Golf Club. He is one stroke behind individual leader Lain Tushinsky of Tuscola Jim Ned at 75.

Lorena opened the tournament with a team score of 391 and goes into the final round in 12th place.

In Kingsland, Hamilton is tied for third in the 2A team standings after the Bulldogs shot 360 on Monday at Legends Golf Course. Hamilton is 17 strokes behind Normangee in first place at 343.

Tyner Haile led Hamilton with a first-round 77. He is tied for fifth and four strokes behind leader Warren Taylor of Tahoka.

Jonesboro is vying for a 1A team medal after shooting a first-round 391 at Lighthouse Country Club. The Eagles are fourth, two strokes behind Garden City in third place and 15 back of co-team leaders Roscoe Highland and Sterling City.

