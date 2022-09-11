Midway's Null snags win at North Texas Classic

The Midway junior golfer won the boys’ title at the North Texas Classic on Sunday at Buffalo Creek Golf Club. Null carded rounds of 66 and 67 to finish at 9-over 133, claiming a four-stroke win over second-place Price Hill of Boerne.

It was a great couple of days for Null, who is committed to Mike McGraw's Baylor golf program. Null racked up nine birdies and an eagle over his two rounds at Buffalo Creek. It marked his second big win of the summer, as he claimed victory at the Arlington Junior Open back in July.