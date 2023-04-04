Midway’s softball team lived that diamond adage “a walk’s as good as a hit” on Tuesday night.

For Midway, the walks — eight of them in all — bought some time until the bats really got going.

And when the sixth-ranked Pantherettes eventually found their swing music, they jumped, jived and wailed their way to a raucous outburst, run-ruling Harker Heights, 11-1, in five innings in District 12-6A action at Midway.

For the first two-and-a-half innings, Midway (21-2-2 overall, 8-0 district) scuffled along a bit. Harker Heights hurler Nevaeh Brown deserved praise for handcuffing the hefty Pantherette bats in the early going. Brown mixed speeds nicely and kept the Midway batters off balance, striking out eight batters through the first three frames.

“So, Nevaeh is a great pitcher, she’s going to U of H,” said Midway coach Jordan Williams. “She’s definitely one of the better pitchers we’re going to see and have seen all year. We finally put the ball in play.”

Brown’s sturdy play in the circle actually helped the Knights (16-9-1, 5-3) snatch a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the third. But Midway stayed patient, and its restraint aided a righteous rally.

To open that third inning, three of Midway’s first four hitters — Allie Jones, Kelsey Mathis and Kori Degeer — worked walks off of Brown. That set the table nicely for the Pantherette power hitters, and they decided it was time to feast.

Senior Tristian Thompson, an Indiana signee, hit a chopper toward shortstop to bring home the tying run on a fielder’s choice, as the shortstop’s throw home was a beat late. Then DaNia Durr followed by dumping a single into left field, chasing home two more runs to make the score 3-1, Midway.

“It’s our home field and the wind blows in 20 (mph) every single day, and we always try these big hacks that we don’t need,” Williams said. “We’ve just got to put the ball in play. We finally got some bunts down. We’re so fast, so anytime we can get the bunt down and put a little pressure on them, that’s our rally starter every time.

“So, I think we got to them defensively, we found a few flaws, and that’s all we needed. This team just needs a little bit of spark. We’ve got all these big hitters who think, ‘Oh, if I’m not hitting the ball out, darn!’ But it’s our speed that’s going to help us throughout the year.”

Indeed, whenever Midway got on base it showed the kind of greed Williams wants to see, quickly nabbing an extra base. The Pantherettes pocketed eight stolen bases in the win, four of those coming courtesy of standout junior center fielder Kelsey Mathis.

Harker Heights put a new pitcher in the circle for the fourth inning in Gabrielle Simmons, who previously was playing third base. But Simmons ran into a buzzsaw, as the Pantherettes zipped to an eight-run outburst in that inning to pop the game wide open.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Thompson crushed one into the gap in left-center, clearing the bases with a three-run double. Durr followed up by tagging a deep drive of her own to the warning track in right-center for an RBI triple, her second triple of the night.

Durr, Midway’s seven-hole hitter, went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the game.

“Oh my gosh, look at her!” Williams said of Durr. “We wore shorts today, which everybody said, ‘Coach, we’re gonna get these strawberries,’ and I told them, ‘(Stay) up, up, up.’ Whatever, they’re going to enjoy it. They love them, we don’t get to play in these shorts much.”

In the circle for Midway, freshman southpaw Camryn Carter fared well in notching the win. Carter tossed the first four innings for the Pantherettes, allowing only one hit, a well-placed leadoff single from the Knights’ Brown in the second inning. Carter retired the final eight batters she faced. Casey Long pitched the fifth inning to close out the win for Midway, which sealed the run-rule with a pretty strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play.

“Camryn, for a freshman coming in, and a lefty at that, she has done amazing,” Williams said. “She showed a little Angel Reese out there tonight. She usually doesn’t show a lot of emotion, she shook me off for the first time. But, hey, I love it. That’s confidence in yourself and she knows what she wants to throw. That’s something we haven’t seen all year.”

Asked what she’d still like to clean up before the playoffs arrive in a few weeks, Williams had to stop and think. If anything, she’d be picking nits at this point, because her squad is playing pretty well. And the really good news? Their No. 1 pitcher from last season, Lanee Brown, just got the OK to return to play Monday after being out of action since last June with a rib injury.

More depth? You’d better believe Williams will take it.

“I think we’re finally playing into the pace of play we need to with five games left in district,” Williams said. “So, I’m excited. This team, they’re good, they’re real good. When you have your 7 and 8 hole hitter hitting doubles, you’re doing OK.”