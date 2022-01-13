Midway's Powell makes Southwest list for McDonald's All-American Team

Staff report
Midway senior Caden Powell’s sensational play this season yielded a big honor this week.
Powell was chosen as one of the Southwest nominees for the McDonald’s All-America Team. The 6-10 post is averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds game for the Panthers, who sport a 17-7 overall record and a 3-1 record in District 11-6A. Powell and the Panthers will host DeSoto on Friday.
Powell signed with the University of Wyoming in November.
