Midway's Powell makes Southwest list for McDonald's All-American Team
Midway's Powell makes Southwest list for McDonald's All-American Team

Midway Mansfield (copy)

Midway’s Caden Powell (right) has been named a nominee for the McDonald's All-America Team.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Midway senior Caden Powell’s sensational play this season yielded a big honor this week.

Powell was chosen as one of the Southwest nominees for the McDonald’s All-America Team. The 6-10 post is averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds game for the Panthers, who sport a 17-7 overall record and a 3-1 record in District 11-6A. Powell and the Panthers will host DeSoto on Friday.

Powell signed with the University of Wyoming in November.

