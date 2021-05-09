Midway's Shim enters state golf tournament on a mission

That led her to accept a golf college scholarship to Boston College, home of some of the best golf courses in the country and the prestigious Eagles golf program. Shim will be the first Midway female golfer ever to earn a women’s golf scholarship anywhere in the esteemed Atlantic Coast Conference.

“I’m confident in my game, and I just keep my head down and take it one step at a time, one round at a time,” Shim said.

With only two rounds left in her high school career, starting Monday, Shim certainly has plenty of confidence on which to draw.

Last summer, she authored a golf performance worthy of some of the best junior players in Waco, if not Texas history.

She captured her first AJGA victory at the prestigious Bass Pro Invitational at the Buffalo Springs course at Big Cedar Lodge in Branson. Missouri. Shim shot a five-under-par 208 total and recorded 16 birdies in the four-day event.

Shim followed that up the following week at the AJGA tournament in St. Louis with a second-place finish, then took fourth at the Bob Estes Junior Tournament in Abilene and a 12th-place showing in the AJGA Texas Junior Open.

She now has 10 top 12 finishes in AJGA competition, playing against the best junior players in the country.