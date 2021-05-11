Midway's Shim narrowly misses state golf medal; McGregor, Crawford girls earn silver, bronze

GEORGETOWN — Midway senior Eubin Shim came agonizingly close to a state tournament medal.
But she still walked away with a smile.
Shim finished 36 holes of regulation at the UIL Class 6A state tournament in a tie for third place with Mimi Burton of Cedar Park Vandegriff on Tuesday at Legacy Hills Golf Club.
Both Shim and Burton turned in 1-over-par 145 for the tournament and then headed for a playoff on the 18th hole at Legacy Hills
Burton two-putted for a par and Shim’s attempt to tie stayed out of the hole.
Even so, the Panther was looking on the bright side at the end of a rainy day on the course.
“I’m just glad I played well and was able to get in the top five,” Shim said. “There are actually a lot of girls here I know from playing other tournaments. I know they’re really good. I’m glad I made it this far and was able to go to state my senior year.”
Shim was tied for third after shooting 1-under 71 in the first round on Monday.
On Tuesday, drizzly conditions to start and then wind and rain near the end of the round presented new challenges. But Shim held steady and carded a 2-over 74. She shot 38 on the front nine, followed by even 36 on the back as she drained a couple of long putts coming in.
Burton bogeyed the 18th hole on her final hole of regulation to set up the playoff with Shim, who had finished about 45 minutes earlier.
In the playoff, Shim had a 75-yard approach shot on the par-5 18th. At the time, Burton had left her approach on the front of the green, about 40 feet from the cup. Shim’s third shot on the par-5 sailed over the flag and missed the green to the left.
“I’ve been drawing it a lot lately and I guess I was just too greedy and trying to attack the pin,” Shim said. “I tried to stay calm and get it up and down. I just hit (the putt) a little short. I didn’t read the break enough.”
Burton and Shim were two strokes back of individual champion Ryann Honea of San Angelo Central.
In Manor, the McGregor Lady Bulldogs claimed a set of silver medals as they finished second in the 3A team standings at ShadowGlen Golf Club.
McGregor, which won the team title in 2019, posted a 36-hole score of 768. Wall ran away with the team championships with a score of 696.
Maggie Parmer led the way for the Lady Bulldogs as she shot 16-over-par 160. She was six strokes behind individual champion Katie Hart of Chapel Hill at 10-over 154. West’s Lani Hamilton tied for 12th at 180 and McGregor’s Kiley Coats tied for 15th at 183.
In Kingsland, the Crawford girls earned bronze medals with a 27-hole score of 617 in the 2A state tournament at Legends Golf Course. Normangee won the 2A state team title with a score of 553.
Emma Olivarez led the Lady Pirates as she tied for eighth at 136. Hamilton’s Karsyn Smyth tied for 13th at 142.
The Class 2A and 1A state tournaments were shortened to 27 holes because of thunderstorms in the area of those golf courses.