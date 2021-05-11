Midway's Shim narrowly misses state golf medal; McGregor, Crawford girls earn silver, bronze

GEORGETOWN — Midway senior Eubin Shim came agonizingly close to a state tournament medal.

But she still walked away with a smile.

Shim finished 36 holes of regulation at the UIL Class 6A state tournament in a tie for third place with Mimi Burton of Cedar Park Vandegriff on Tuesday at Legacy Hills Golf Club.

Both Shim and Burton turned in 1-over-par 145 for the tournament and then headed for a playoff on the 18th hole at Legacy Hills

Burton two-putted for a par and Shim’s attempt to tie stayed out of the hole.

Even so, the Panther was looking on the bright side at the end of a rainy day on the course.

“I’m just glad I played well and was able to get in the top five,” Shim said. “There are actually a lot of girls here I know from playing other tournaments. I know they’re really good. I’m glad I made it this far and was able to go to state my senior year.”

Shim was tied for third after shooting 1-under 71 in the first round on Monday.