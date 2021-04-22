Midway's Shim runs away with Region II-6A golf title

Midway senior Eubin Shim finally let loose a big grin as she walked off the 18th green.

After 36 holes of grinding, Shim was exactly where she wanted to be upon completing the Region II-6A girls’ golf tournament on Thursday afternoon at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

Shim opened up a three-stroke lead through the first round on Wednesday as she fired a 2-under-par 70, then backed it up by posting even-par 72 in the final round and widened her lead.

By the time all the scores were turned in an hour after she finished, Shim had won the regional individual title by six shots over Avery Blake of The Woodlands in second place. In doing so, the Panther senior and Boston College signee punched her ticket to the 6A State Tournament.

“I’m just glad that I get to go to state in my senior year,” Shim said. “I’m looking forward to it now, representing Midway.”

It’s been a long journey. Two years ago, Shim missed qualifying for state by two strokes at the regional tournament. Then in 2020, the high school golf season was ended by the national and state response to the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic.

After the long wait, Shim got to play the regional tournament on her home course, just a short drive from her family’s house.