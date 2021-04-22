Midway's Shim runs away with Region II-6A golf title

Midway senior Eubin Shim finally let loose a big grin as she walked off the 18th green.
After 36 holes of grinding, Shim was exactly where she wanted to be upon completing the Region II-6A girls’ golf tournament on Thursday afternoon at Bear Ridge Golf Club.
Shim opened up a three-stroke lead through the first round on Wednesday as she fired a 2-under-par 70, then backed it up by posting even-par 72 in the final round and widened her lead.
By the time all the scores were turned in an hour after she finished, Shim had won the regional individual title by six shots over Avery Blake of The Woodlands in second place. In doing so, the Panther senior and Boston College signee punched her ticket to the 6A State Tournament.
“I’m just glad that I get to go to state in my senior year,” Shim said. “I’m looking forward to it now, representing Midway.”
It’s been a long journey. Two years ago, Shim missed qualifying for state by two strokes at the regional tournament. Then in 2020, the high school golf season was ended by the national and state response to the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic.
After the long wait, Shim got to play the regional tournament on her home course, just a short drive from her family’s house.
“I just tried to stay focused,” Shim said. “I said, ‘Just play like you usually do.’ I’ve played this course millions of times. So I didn’t want to worry about it too much.”
Shim will tee off at state on May 10-11 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
Starting the final round with a three-stroke lead, Shim made certain not to relax too much. She birdied holes No. 7 and No. 9 to get to 2-under through her first nine holes of the final round. The grueling six-hour loop perhaps took a toll as she shot 38 on the back nine, but Shim drained an eight-foot putt for par on the 18th hole and breathed a sigh of relief.
“On the back nine, I missed so many putts. I made many mistakes three-putting like three times,” she said. “So I’m just glad that one sunk.”
When Shim finished her regional tournament at about 3:15 Thursday afternoon, a big scoreboard near the Bear Ridge clubhouse showed she had a seven-stroke lead on the field.
Blake closed the gap by one stroke, not enough to catch the Panther senior, but it helped lead The Woodlands to the team championship.
With Shim’s victory, Midway golfers swept the region individual medalist honors this week. Panther junior Brayden Bare shot 2-under 142 to win the Region II-6A boys’ individual title that wrapped up on Tuesday. The Midway boys’ team also earned a state tournament berth by tying The Woodlands for the regional championship. The boys’ state tournament will be May 17-18 at Legacy Hills.