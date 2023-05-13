AUSTIN — Given the tough competition, Midway senior Reeve Tarter knew that making it onto the medal stand at the UIL State Track and Field Championships this week would not be easy.

But Tarter made a nice run at it, and in the process he put himself on Midway’s school record board.

Tarter clocked a personal-best time of 4:14.69 to finish sixth in the Class 6A boys’ 1,600-meter run on Saturday. That helped Tarter shatter a Panther school record in the event, as Craig Wiese had stood No. 1 on Midway’s board since 1980 at 4:18.9.

Tarter stood in eighth place in the nine-runner field after one lap, but moved up to sixth by the end of lap three, and that’s where he finished as well, with a solid 63-second final lap. Tarter will run collegiately at Rice next year.

Reese Vannerson of Strake Jesuit powered to gold with a time of 4:08.08.

In the Class 1A girls’ pole vault, Iredell senior Paisley Chandler captured the state championship. She and her top challenger Ronni McClain of Zephyr both cleared the 10-3 bar before missing on three chances at 10-6. But Chander won the tiebreaker to seize gold, as she had fewer misses on the day.

Aquilla senior Makayla Bowman hustled her way to a second-place finish in the 1A 800-meter run. Bowman’s time of 2:20.83 was a season-best clocking and gave Bowman a familiar spot, as it marked her third straight silver medal in the event at state.

The Meridian boys made it to the medal stand in the 1A 4x400-meter relay. The Yellowjackets clocked 3:31.03 to finish second, as anchor Juan Pablo Bernal’s lean at the end held off third-place Gordon. Follett was the winner in that race at 3:29.36. Joining Bernal on Meridian’s foursome were Alejandro Rodriguez, Dustan Bowers and Braxton Allen. Meridian finished fifth in the 1A team race.

Blum tallied a bronze finish in the 1A girls’ 4x200 relay. The quartet of Payden Sanders, Kinsley McPherson, McKayla Whatley and Kayden Arrington made it to the line in 1:49.45, behind only Lamesa Klondike (gold) and Nazareth (silver). That same group for Blum notched a fifth-place finish in the 4x400 relay.

Over the course of the three-day meet, Central Texas athletes produced state championships in 14 different events.