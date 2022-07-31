MIdway's Watson lands on TSWA all-state baseball list

Midway outfielder Gabe Watson was chosen as an honorable-mention selection on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Baseball Team.
Watson hit .347 with 34 hits, 26 runs, nine doubles, eight home runs and 36 RBIs as a senior in 2022. He was named the District 11-6A Offensive MVP and will continue his baseball career at Amarillo College.
Harker Heights catcher Tanner Wells and Knights shortstop Easton Culp, the District 12-6A MVP, were also named honorable mention.
2022 Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Baseball Team
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Griffin Herring, Southlake Carroll, sr.; Aidan Coleman, San Antonio Reagan, jr.; Kellen Gradisar, Fort Bend Ridge Point, jr.
Reliever – Will Boylan, Coppell, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Caleb Boswell, Odessa Permian, jr.; Evan Aslaksen, Clear Falls, sr.
First baseman – Cole Johnson, Lake Travis, jr.
Second baseman – Marco Villanueva, Laredo Alexander, sr.
Shortstop – Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath, sr.
Third baseman – Ciro Benavides, Laredo Alexander, sr.
Outfielders – Jace LaViolette, Katy Tompkins, sr.; Kasen Wells, Smithson Valley, sr.; (tie) Britton Moore, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Trey Duffield, Houston Strake Jesuit, sr.
Designated hitter – Owen Proksch, Southlake Carroll, sr.
Player of the year – Herring, Southlakee Carroll
Coach of the year – Larry Vucan, Southlake Carroll
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Gabriel Cook, San Antonio Stevens, jr.; Tate Evans, Flower Mound Marcus, sr.; Johnny Lowe, Rockwall-Heath, sr.
Reliever – Magnus Nelson, Austin Westlake, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Julius Ramirez, PSJA, jr.; Dillon Lopez, San Antonio O’Connor, jr.
First baseman – Jack Little, Katy Tompkins, sr.
Second baseman – David Medina, Aldine MacArthur, jr.
Shortstop – Wilson Woodcox, Houston Lamar, sr.
Third baseman – (tie) Ridge Morgan, Round Rock Westwood, soph.; Mike Dattalo, Keller, sr.
Outfielders – Christian Fernandez, South Grand Prairie, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Round Rock Cedar Ridge, sr.; Stone Gomez, Weslaco, soph.
Designated hitter – (tie) Charlie Atkinson, Cinco Ranch, jr.; Vinny Cano, PSJA, soph.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Lucas Moore, Katy, jr.; Brayden Sharp, The Woodlands, jr.; (tie) Cade Crossland, Rockwall, sr.; Trevor Esparza, Katy Tompkins, sr.
Reliever – Grady Moore, Weatherford, sr.
Catcher – Conner Bennett, Oak Ridge, jr.
First baseman – (tie) Travis Bragg, Clear Falls, sr.; Chase Shores, Midland Legacy, sr.; Dayton Tockey, Weatherford, sr.
Second baseman – Fisher Polydoroff, Keller, soph.
Shortstop – (tie) Ryne Farber, San Antonio Johnson, jr.; Jalin Flores, San Antonio Brandeis, sr.; Chae Mora, Tomball, sr.
Third baseman – (tie) Juan Guzman, Alvin Shadow Creek, sr.; Riley Nelson, Trophy Club Byron Nelson, sr.
Outfielders – Jake Duer, Flower Mound Marcus, sr.; Viggo Lopez, PSJA, sr.; Kayson Cunningham, San Antonio Johnson, fr.
Designated hitter – Zach Spradling, Hays Consolidated, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers – Tim Arguello, Smithson Valley, sr.; Alec Beversdorf, Clear Falls, jr.; Lucas Davenport, Prosper, sr.; Zach Erdman, Keller, sr.; Charlie Feris, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Caden Ferraro, Pearland, jr.; Joey Gamez, Laredo Nixon, sr.; J.C. Gutierrez, La Joya, sr.; Collin McKinney, Clear Creek, sr.; Hayden Morris, Oak Ridge, jr.; Adrian Najar, South Grand Prairie, sr.; Hunter Nichols, Ridge Point, sr.; Brian Panneton, Tomball Memorial, sr.; Alex Renfrow, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Mason Ruiz, Bryan, sr.; Garrett Stratton, Houston Strake Jesuit, sr.; Adam Troy, Summer Creek, sr.; Preston Watkins, Deer Park, sr.
Catchers – Brayden Buchanan, Vandegrift, jr.; Easton Carmichael, Prosper, sr.; Ethan Gonzalez, Smithson Valley, jr.; Trace Holcomb, Weatherford, sr.; Hudson Hutcheson, Wolfforth Frenship, soph.; Grant Simpson, Keller, sr.; Mac Rose, Rockwall, jr.; Tanner Wells, Harker Heights, sr.
First basemen – Keegan Handal, Tomball, sr.; Joshua Ibe, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Carter Olson, Mansfield Lake Ridge, sr.; Armani Raygoza, El Paso Americas, sr.; Noah Wilson, Cy-Fair, sr.; Travis Vlasek, Ridge Point, jr.
Second basemen – Ryan Black, Mansfield Lake Ridge, sr.; Chase Bourgeois, Clear Falls, sr.; Caleb Castle, Clear Lake, sr.; Alex Dunegan, Cy-Fair, sr.; Logan Elefson, The Woodlands, jr.; Jackson Harrell, Vista Ridge, jr.; Zachary Jimenez, San Antonio Johnson, sr.
Shortstops – Christopher Casares, Weslaco, sr.; Easton Culp, Harker Heights, sr.; Jaden Flores, Garland Naaman Forest, sr.; Matthew Gula, Round Rock Westwood, sr.; Kaeden Kent, Lake Travis, sr.; Ethan Mendoza, Southlake Carroll, jr.; Josh Munoz, Los Fresnos, jr.; Brayden Randle, Rockwall, jr.; Clay Richardson, Houston Strake Jesuit, jr.; Antonelli Savattere, Rowlett, sr.; Anthony Silva, San Antonio Clark, sr.; Justin Vossos, Ridge Point, sr.
Third basemen – Jason Flores, Garland Naaman Forest, soph.; Dylan Garcia, Weslaco, jr.; Isaac Herrera, El Paso Eastwood, sr.; Jayson Jones, Denton Braswell, sr.; Mateo Lamas, Spring Westfield, sr.; Gavin Rutherford, Cinco Ranch, jr.
Outfielders – Aiden Baumann, New Braunfels, sr.; Brody Boushey, Prosper, sr.; Nolan Bushko, Eaton, sr.; Rocco Garza-Gongora, Laredo Alexander, sr.; Kendall George, Humble Atascosita, jr.; Blake Hansen, Cinco Ranch, sr.; Dasan Harris, Plano East, jr.; Xavier Hirsch, Mansfield, sr.; Jaxon Kirkhuff, Rowlett, sr.; Coldon Kiser, Frenship, sr.; Braylon Payne, Fort Bend Elkins, soph.; Luke Sasser, San Antonio Reagan, jr.; Caden Sorrell, Flower Mound Marcus, jr.; Gabe Watson, Waco Midway, sr.; Jake Williams, Weatherford, sr.