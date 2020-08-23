Modoc mashers key to La Vega's success

Since capturing its first state championship in 2015, La Vega has put together a record that would be the envy of any team in the state.
The Pirates have gone 71-6.
They’ve advanced at least four rounds deep in the Class 4A Division I playoffs each of the last five years, repeating as state champions in 2018 and reaching the state championship game last year before losing to Carthage.
The Pirates’ success is based on football principles that have worked as long as the sport has been played: Dominating defense and a physical run-based offense that tends to grind opponents into the ground.
Nobody is more important to La Vega’s recent run than the Pirates’ offensive line. They’re the guys who open holes for quarterback Ara Rauls and running back Jar’Quae Walton.
“Most definitely, we think it’s one of the strongest positions on the team,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “I think our offensive linemen have to have an extreme work ethic. Coach Mike Cadell does a fabulous job with them in our strength and conditioning program. They become strong and mentally tough. LeRoy Coleman and Andrew McNew do a fabulous job of teaching them schemes.”
Coleman sees the pride the La Vega offensive linemen put into their work every day in practice. Though offensive linemen rarely get publicity like the players they block for, the La Vega coaches constantly remind them how important they are to the team.
“We always tell them you might not get the glory but how you perform will tell the story of how successful we’ll be this week,” Coleman said. “They love for us to run the ball. When we’re in short yardage or on the goal line, they want to run the ball.”
Big-time talents
The leader of the group is four-year starter Robert Allen, the only junior offensive lineman to make the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex first team in 2019. He was also a second-team all-state choice by the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Allen has shown remarkable versatility throughout his high school career, starting at center as a freshman in 2016 before switching to offensive tackle the last two seasons.
This year the 6-3, 295-pound Allen will move inside to guard, a position where Hyde expects him to excel.
“Rob’s ability to play every position on the line has been enormous,” Hyde said. “It has helped us create depth. His next game will be his 48th game. He’s been in the heart of a lot of big games and knows how to operate.”
Entering his third year as a starter, senior guard Damion Brown is another fierce force up front. Coming off a junior year in which he made second team Super Centex, Brown is a powerful presence at 6-0 and 290 pounds.
“Robert Allen and Damion Brown are the top two leaders on the offensive line,” Coleman said. “They lead by example. They’re aggressive, they work hard. They’re the first ones out there and last to leave. They put in extra time for film study and do the little things.”
La Vega’s third returning offensive line starter is 6-3, 300-pound senior tackle Andrew Brown, another space-clearing big man.
“He has a presence about him that’s domineering,” Hyde said. “He’s a big kid with good feet, and has a little bit of a defensive mentality with the anger that he plays the game with.”
Joining the three senior returning starters are junior center Ivan Martinez and sophomore tackle Lorenzo Gonzalez. Senior Eric Brown, Andrew Brown’s twin brother, is also a valuable member of the offensive line.
When La Vega’s seniors graduate, the 6-3, 280-pound Gonzalez could be the next major force up front.
“Lorenzo’s going to be a good one,” Hyde said. “There will be some growing pains, but he’s big with very good feet. He’s physical and extremely smart. Lorenzo will be in there playing next to a guy (Allen) who already has 47 high school games under his belt. He’ll do a good job helping Lorenzo out.”
Cultivating greatness
La Vega has been fortunate to have enough depth up front to keep the offensive linemen on one side of the ball instead of having to go both ways and play defense.
“At La Vega, we try to identify offensive and defensive linemen as freshmen,” Hyde said. “Almost without exception, we try to create straight offensive and defensive linemen. So they’re getting two hours each day on one side of the ball instead of splitting it up into one hour on the offensive line and one on the defensive line. As a result, by the third or fourth game, they’ve had double the practice time as guys on other teams.”
Coleman said it’s not difficult to get players entering high school to play the offensive line because they’ve seen the success La Vega has had and they want to get on the field and contribute.
The players learn fundamentals from the ground up, and they soon become ingrained.
“Right from the start, we do a lot of teaching of fundamentals with the young guys, and it really pays off as they go forward in their education,” Coleman said. “We have a good idea when they get here whether they can be offensive or defensive linemen.
“We watch their quickness and the foot speed. If they can run, we direct them toward defense. When we look for offensive linemen, we see whether they can move laterally and come off the ball real strong.”
The Pirates’ dominance up front showed throughout last year’s 16-game season as they averaged 42.5 points per game. After a Week 2 49-35 loss to Argyle, La Vega reeled off 14 straight wins before dropping a 42-28 decision to Carthage in the state championship game.
Playing well into December, La Vega’s offensive line looked nearly as rested as it did in September.
“They always stay fresh, they never get too tired,” Hyde said. “It’s a good theory and we’ll try to keep doing it.”
