Modoc mashers key to La Vega's success

Cultivating greatness

La Vega has been fortunate to have enough depth up front to keep the offensive linemen on one side of the ball instead of having to go both ways and play defense.

“At La Vega, we try to identify offensive and defensive linemen as freshmen,” Hyde said. “Almost without exception, we try to create straight offensive and defensive linemen. So they’re getting two hours each day on one side of the ball instead of splitting it up into one hour on the offensive line and one on the defensive line. As a result, by the third or fourth game, they’ve had double the practice time as guys on other teams.”

Coleman said it’s not difficult to get players entering high school to play the offensive line because they’ve seen the success La Vega has had and they want to get on the field and contribute.

The players learn fundamentals from the ground up, and they soon become ingrained.

“Right from the start, we do a lot of teaching of fundamentals with the young guys, and it really pays off as they go forward in their education,” Coleman said. “We have a good idea when they get here whether they can be offensive or defensive linemen.