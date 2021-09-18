Moody 52, Meridian 6

In Moody, Cooper Staton stepped into the QB role and led the Bearcats to their second win of the season.

Staton rushed for 214 yards and two TDs and tossed a couple of touchdown passes to Tucker Staton to pace the Moody offense. Tucker Staton finished with three catches for 65 yards and the two scores.

Linebacker Hunter Mach and cornerback Ricky Aguilar led a strong defensive effort. Mach posted 9.5 tackles, including three for losses.

The Bearcats (2-2) will stay home to open district play against Thorndale next week.