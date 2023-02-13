The Moody Lady Bearcats could’ve lost focus and hope when they went more than eight minutes without scoring in the middle of their bi-district game against Marlin.

Instead, Moody found the range again late in the third quarter and surged back for a 41-32 playoff victory over the Lady Bulldogs on Monday night at the University High School gym.

Moody’s Ryli Chatham made a running jump shot, got fouled and completed a three-point play to start the Lady Bearcats back up again midway through the third quarter. Her and-one plus a pair of free throws by Tara Pruett cut Marlin’s lead to three points with 2:55 left in the third quarter.

A couple of minutes later, Kortni Chatham nailed a 3-pointer that put Moody back in the lead, 30-28, and the Lady Bearcats never trailed again.

“We went in at halftime and I told them, ‘Basketball is a game of runs. We’ll break the run,’” Moody coach Brian Pitts said. “We don’t play against the score. We just play the right way and let it take care of itself.”

With the win, Moody (19-8) advances to play No. 6-ranked Martin’s Mill in the area round of the Class 2A Region 3 playoffs. The Lady Mustangs dismantled Centerville, 56-9, in bi-district on Monday night. Pitts said the second-round playoff game is slated for Thursday night at Navarro College in Corsicana at a time to be determined.

Marlin’s season finishes at 19-11.

Ryli Chatham, who finished with a game-best 15 points, hit a 3-pointer halfway through the fourth quarter. That was part of an 8-2 run that all but sealed the game for the Lady Bearcats.

Marlin made only one field goal in the fourth quarter. Shawna Robinson led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points.

Moody benefited from several team rebounds off of Marlin air-balls at the end, plus another shot that bounced wildly off the back iron and over the back of the hoop. Including those freebies, the Lady Bearcats won the rebounding battle, 29-14, in the third and fourth quarters.

“Our number one key to victory was dominate the boards,” Pitts said. “In the second half we made some adjustments here and there and got the rebounds we needed on the defensive side.”

Moody opened up its largest lead of the first half when Kortni Chatham hit a jump shot for an 18-6 advantage with 4:37 remaining in the second quarter. But that would be the Lady Bearcats’ last basket before the break.

Marlin began battling back when Keundra Wilson banked in a 3-pointer. That set off a 14-0 run to finish the second quarter for the Lady Bulldogs.

Robinson put back a teammate’s miss and converted the and-one to keep the spurt going after Wilson’s trey. Taylor Wright jumped into a passing lane and went in easily for a fast-break layup and Aaria Johnson also scored on a fast-break. Aaryha Johnson had a put back as well as five different Lady Bulldogs contributed to the momentum-changing run.

Wilson capped the half with a mid-range jumper at the buzzer that put Marlin in front, 20-18, at the break.

Pruett spent a big chunk of the first half on the bench in foul trouble. But she didn’t get whistled in the second half and finished with 10 points to join Ryli Chatham in double digits. Kortni Chatham added nine.

Midway 57, Mansfield Legacy 55

CLEBURNE — They had to sweat it out, but the battle-tested Midway Pantherettes grabbed a win over Legacy in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs at Cleburne High School.

Midway (21-11) advances to the area-round playoffs to face Sachse, a 37-28 winner over North Forney on Monday.

Midway freshman Rihyana Kinsey scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half to spark the Pantherette victory. Brooke Jones added 17 points, including eight points in the fourth quarter.

No. 1 Fairfield 83, Rogers 28

Fairfield’s quest for a fourth straight state tournament bid started easily enough, as it crushed Rogers in a Class 3A bi-district battle of two very different sets of Lady Eagles at Robinson High School.

Fairfield (33-2) will face the Grandview-Mildred winner in the area playoffs later this week.