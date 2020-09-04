Moody-Hico game postponed to Saturday

Due to wet field conditions at Moody’s Bearcat Stadium, the Bearcats’ game with Hico on Friday was postponed. The teams will instead play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Moody is 0-1 on the year after dropping a road game at Hamilton, while Hico comes in at 1-0 after taking down Waco home-school team Texas Wind last week.
