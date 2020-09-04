 Skip to main content
Moody-Hico game postponed to Saturday
Central Texas roundup Central Texas roundup

Moody-Hico game postponed to Saturday

Due to wet field conditions at Moody’s Bearcat Stadium, the Bearcats’ game with Hico on Friday was postponed. The teams will instead play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

Moody is 0-1 on the year after dropping a road game at Hamilton, while Hico comes in at 1-0 after taking down Waco home-school team Texas Wind last week.

Photos: High school football Week 2 around Waco, Central Texas

MORE GAMES ONLINE

For game stories on the Riesel-Hamilton and Mexia-Troy games, check out WacoTrib.com or pick up a Sunday Tribune-Herald.

