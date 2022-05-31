Moody ISD taps Hurst as new head football coach

Matt Hurst is getting his first shot at the chief headset, as Moody ISD announced Hurst’s hiring on Tuesday as its new head football coach and assistant athletic director.

The Moody post opened after Lonnie Judd departed to become athletic director at Robinson ISD earlier in the month.

Hurst is a familiar face to Central Texas sports fans. He was a multi-sport star at Whitney High School who went on to play football at Mary Hardin-Baylor. He also has a master’s degree from Lamar University.

Since joining the coaching ranks, Hurst has had stops in Robinson and Lorena ISD, coaching football and basketball as an assistant. But in between, Hurst had a brief layover coaching in Moody, so he already has familiarity with the school district and is excited to get rolling with the Bearcats.

“Lonnie really had them going in the right direction,” Hurst said. “The more I talked to people, the more excited I got. It’s not a starting-from-scratch deal. The wins are going to come, so I’m excited about what the possibilities at Moody are.”

Nevertheless, Hurst said he was “bittersweet” about leaving Lorena, a community he and his family have grown to love over the past four years.

Moody is coming off a 2-8 season, and the Bearcats last made the playoffs in 2016. They’ll be in District 8-2A Div. I for football the next two years, alongside Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott and Valley Mills.

