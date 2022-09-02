Moody tops Hico, gives new coach Hurst first victory

Moody 23, Hico 6

Ryder Hohhertz led Moody (1-1) nicely at quarterback, as he connected on 7 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown while rushing nine times for 112 yards and two more scores. Defensively, Moody stiffened up after giving up 40 points to Axtell in its season opener. It stuffed Hico (1-1) at every turn, led by linebacker Ryder Casqueira, who had 21 total tackles (12 solos) and a sack. Defensive tackle Keith Dailey chipped in seven tackles, four for losses, and a sack.