Moody tops Hico, gives new coach Hurst first victory

Moody Bearcats

Moody picked up its first win of the season with a 23-6 victory over Hico on Thursday night.

Moody 23, Hico 6

MOODY — The Bearcats upended the visiting Tigers on Thursday night, giving Matt Hurst his first win as head coach in Moody.

Ryder Hohhertz led Moody (1-1) nicely at quarterback, as he connected on 7 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown while rushing nine times for 112 yards and two more scores. Defensively, Moody stiffened up after giving up 40 points to Axtell in its season opener. It stuffed Hico (1-1) at every turn, led by linebacker Ryder Casqueira, who had 21 total tackles (12 solos) and a sack. Defensive tackle Keith Dailey chipped in seven tackles, four for losses, and a sack.

The victory snapped a seven-game losing slide for the Bearcats, who last won on Sept. 17, 2021, with a 52-6 romp over Meridian.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but shifted to Thursday due to the ongoing officials shortage.

