More than Jadon and Joe: Lorena looking for contributions all over field in repeat quest

LORENA — Following its first state championship in 34 years, Lorena celebrated with the rest of the town at AT&T Stadium, and the good vibes continued all the way through the Christmas holidays.

But once 2022 hit, the Leopards put their 35-18 win over Brock in the Class 3A Division I state championship game behind them. It was time to move on.

District 11-3A Division I preview: Lorena, McGregor, Cameron Yoe, Troy With state champ Franklin arriving to join state champ Lorena, this district is a monster: “Now there’s no argument we are the toughest” in Texas, said one district coach.

“When we came back, we had a bunch of stuff on the white board, and said that it’s clean, it’s done,” said Lorena coach Ray Biles. “Everything from daily workouts to goals, we cleaned the board. We also talked about for 19 seniors last year, that was it, win or lose, that state championship game. But for everybody else in this fieldhouse it was just a marker in time, and time moves on.”

As the defending state champion, the Leopards know they have a Texas-sized target on their backs. It doesn't hurt that Lorena welcomes back two of the top players in the area in defensive tackle Joe Gutshall and receiver-cornerback Jadon Porter.

“We’re not going to sneak up on anybody,” Biles said. “We’re going to be a target. Everybody wants to beat a state champion. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

The Leopards have enough key players back to be confident they can put together another strong season. Biles will build around veterans like linebacker Braylon Henry, Porter and Gutshall.

Those are the biggest names, but Lorena has some other guys ready to step up. Quarterback Jackson Generals, linebacker Lucas Ragsdale, lineman Wyatt Jones and running back-defensive back Kasen Taylor are also experienced players who will make a major impact.

“I believe in them, I have a lot of hope in them,” Gutshall said. “I like the athleticism, the drive from my teammates. It’s unbelievable how hard they work and how every day we’ll be in the weight room and we’ll push each other. It’s just a crazy environment to be around, especially if you’re here every day.”

With a name like Generals, it’s easy to command respect at quarterback. But he’s got the tools to back it up with his passing and running ability as he steps in for Ryne Abel, who passed for 3,015 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.

“My confidence is real high with him right now,” Porter said. “He can run when he needs to, but he usually finds someone open.”

Porter is a dynamic player who caught 58 passes for 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and doubles as a lockdown cornerback. He also averaged 42 yards per punt and is a threat as a kick returner.

“Jadon can cover people in the secondary and is a great route runner,” Biles said. “He’s a tremendous blocker. He’ll turn a first down into a touchdown because he’ll take the safety out. He’s a very physical kid and has great hand-eye coordination, and can go from zero to 60 like that.”

The Leopards will feature a new look at running back with Taylor and Austin Evans ready to carry much of the load with Porter and Henry also expected to contribute.

“Last year we had a committee, and really that’s what we’re looking at this year,” Biles said. “We’ll have kids who will play defense all night long, and we’ll rotate them in at running back. Kasen Taylor will be one of the primary guys and he also plays in the secondary for us. Austin Evans is another young man with a lot of potential. We’ve got several other options.”

Jones and Jackson Blackwell will anchor the offensive line while Gutshall brings experience at tight end, but the Leopards will need several young players to step up.

Gutshall is the leader of the defensive line after recording 83 tackles with 22 for loss last season. Blackwell and Khi Ritchie will also be counted on to be leaders up front.

Henry certainly isn’t big at 5-7 and 160 pounds, but he’s a tackling machine who amassed a team-high 125 stops with 15 for loss last season. As the son of former Lorena and Baylor star John Henry, Braylon has studied the game since he was a kid.

Henry will play the hybrid linebacker-safety spot.

“Braylon has a lot of instincts, he’s got a lot of football savvy, he understands the game,” Biles said. “He’s extremely aggressive, not a big guy but he plays hard and a smart kid who is very aggressive. He’s one of our leaders on defense, no doubt.”

Ragsdale is back at linebacker after missing the last half of the 2021 season while Porter and Taylor return to lead the secondary. But there’s no question some of last year’s sub-varsity players and varsity players who came off the bench will have to produce.

“We need to rebuild our chemistry because our seniors left,” Henry said. “They were really good leaders. But I’m very confident. You just got to believe in your teammates and what they can do. They’re not used to the game speed, but by the time district hits we’ll be there.”

District 11-3A will likely be one of the toughest and deepest in the state with Lorena being joined by Class 3A Division II state champion Franklin and traditional powers Cameron Yoe and Rockdale. Academy is coming off a deep playoff run last season.

“We’ve played Franklin the last several years, so they’re familiar with us and we’re familiar with them,” Biles said. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for Franklin. Coach (Mark) Fannin and his staff do a tremendous job, they’re a class organization. You like playing teams like that because it forces your kids to play well.”

As usual, Lorena will play a demanding nondistrict schedule that includes defending Class 4A Division II state champion China Spring along with powerhouses West and La Vega.